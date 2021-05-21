A third of people in Lincoln fully vaccinated against Covid-19

A third of people in Lincoln have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine, figures reveal.

NHS data shows 27,471 people had received both jabs by May 16, 33 percent of those aged 16 and over, based on the latest population estimates from the Office for National Statistics.

Of those to have received both jabs, 22,549 were aged 40 and over – 54 percent of the age group.

It means 4,922 people aged between 16 and 39 have received both doses.

The NHS vaccine data also reveals variation in coverage between different areas for residents who have received at least one dose.

Across Lincoln, 58 percent of those aged 16 and over have received their first jab.

The areas with the highest coverage are Hartsholme and Birchwood East, with 78.1 percent of people aged 16 and over given their first dose.

Bracebridge South and Swallow Beck was second, with 77.1 percent and Glebe Park was third, with 70.7 percent.

Areas with the lowest coverage were Wharf and University, with just 26.8 percent of the population vaccinated.

Pelham Bridge and South Common was second, with 41.1 percent, and Boultham and New Boultham, was third lowest, with 47.2 percent.

Across England, 17.1 million people had received a second dose of the jab by May 16 – 38 percent of the population aged over 16 and over.

That includes 15.1 million people aged 40 and over – 53 percent of the age group.