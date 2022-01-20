Dedicated walk-in covid vaccination sessions for pregnant women and needle-phobic people

NHS Covid-19 Vaccination Centre.

Having given more than 468,000 booster vaccinations (as of January 16) to Lincolnshire people, the county’s vaccination teams continue to offer first and second doses, and booster vaccinations, and are making a concerted effort to encourage pregnant women and people who are needle-phobic to get vaccinated.

“The point of the walk-in sessions being held for pregnant women at PRSA and at the Lincolnshire Showground, is to provide the opportunity for them to have a discussion with a midwife about the covid vaccination, and to provide a quiet environment should they want to get vaccinated,” explains Rebecca Neno, Director of Covid and Influenza Vaccination Programmes at NHS Lincolnshire Clinical Commissioning Group.

“Similarly, with the walk-in sessions for people who are needle-phobic, the purpose is to provide the opportunity to attend for vaccination during a quieter time at the PRSA and at the Lincolnshire Showground, when there’s also less time pressure around the length of each appointment.

“We continue to offer everyone eligible the opportunity to get jabbed, but we’re aware that it’s not a straightforward decision for everyone to get vaccinated, particularly pregnant women and people who are needle-phobic. This is why we’re putting these dedicated sessions on and why they have been deliberately scheduled for early morning until early afternoon at PRSA and the Lincolnshire Showground, when the centres are otherwise not operating currently.”

The sessions, which will be run on a walk-in basis (no appointment necessary), will run as follows:

Pregnancy walk-in sessions -

Lincolnshire Showground

January 26 10am-1pm

January 27 9am-1pm

PRSA

January 24 9am-1pm

January 26 9am-1pm

Needle-phobic walk-in sessions -

Lincolnshire Showground

January 25 9am-1pm

January 27 9am-1pm

PRSA

January 25 9am-1pm

January 27 9am-1pm

“If you are pregnant or needle-phobic, please take advantage of these sessions – they are for you. Come along and talk to our teams who will answer any questions or concerns you may have and will give you as much time as you need to make your own decision,” adds Rebecca.

Continuing on from the successful pop-up walk-in vaccination sessions held across the county in recent weeks, a further extensive round of such sessions has been confirmed for next week as follows:

Saturday January 22 at the Fenside Community Centre, Taverner Road, Boston PE21 8NL, between 10am and 3pm, including boosters and first and second doses for anyone eligible (see below) including 12-15 year-olds provided a parent/guardian is present to consent.

Monday January 24 at Bridge Church, Portland St, Lincoln LN5 7NN, between 10am and 6pm, including boosters and first and second doses for anyone eligible (see below) including 12-15 year-olds provided a parent/guardian is present to consent.

Monday January 24 at Fenside Community Centre, Taverner Road, Boston PE21 8NL, between 1pm and 7pm, including boosters and first and second doses for anyone eligible (see below) including 12-15 year-olds provided a parent/guardian is present to consent.

Tuesday January 25 at Bridge Church, Portland St. Lincoln LN5 7NN, between 10am and 6pm, including boosters and first and second doses for anyone eligible (see below) including 12-15 year-olds provided a parent/guardian is present to consent.

Tuesday January 25 at Fenside Community Centre, Taverner Road, Boston PE21 8NL, between 1pm and 7pm, including boosters and first and second doses for anyone eligible (see below) including 12-15 year-olds provided a parent/guardian is present to consent.

Wednesday January 26 at Fenside Community Centre, Taverner Road, Boston PE21 8NL, between 1pm and 7pm, including boosters and first and second doses for anyone eligible (see below) including 12-15 year-olds provided a parent/guardian is present to consent.

Thursday January 27 at the Wainfleet Coronation Hall, High Street PE24 4BS, between 10am and 7pm, including boosters and first and second doses for anyone eligible (see below) including 12-15 year-olds provided a parent/guardian is present to consent.

Thursday January 27 at the Engine Shed, Lincoln, between 10am and 7pm, including boosters and first and second doses for anyone eligible (see below) including 12-15 year-olds provided a parent/guardian is present to consent.

Friday January 28 at Boston College, Skirbeck Road, Boston PE21 6JF, between 10am and 7pm, including boosters and first and second doses for anyone eligible (see below) including 12-15 year-olds provided a parent/guardian is present to consent.

Friday January 28 at Bishop Grosseteste University, Longdales Road, Lincoln LN1 3DY, between 10am and 7pm, including boosters and first and second doses for anyone eligible (see below) including 12-15 year-olds provided a parent/guardian is present to consent.

Saturday January 29 at Boston Local Community Centre, Mitre Lane PE21 6EB (behind the old Marks and Spencer), between 10am and 6pm, including boosters and first and second doses for anyone eligible (see below) including 12-15 year-olds provided a parent/guardian is present to consent.

Saturday January 29 at Lincoln City FC, LNER Stadium, LN5 8LD, between 12pm and 3pm (in the Fan Village), including boosters and first and second doses for anyone eligible (see below) including 12-15 year-olds provided a parent/guardian is present to consent.

Sunday January 30 at Lincoln City FC, LNER Stadium, LN5 8LD, between 10am and 4pm (Stacey West car park), including boosters and first and second doses for anyone eligible (see below) including 12-15 year-olds provided a parent/guardian is present to consent.

Sunday January 30 at the Boston Local Community Centre, Mitre Lane PE21 6EB (behind the old Marks and Spencer), between 10am and 4pm, including boosters and first and second doses for anyone eligible (see below) including 12-15 year-olds provided a parent/guardian is present to consent.