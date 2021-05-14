Home Covid test kits available to pick up from Sleaford Town football ground on Saturday

Covid-19 slef test kits are avaibale to pick up on Saturday in Sleaford. EMN-210514-151043001

With concerns about the potentially more infectious variant from India spreading in areas of the north west and London, health bosses are keen for the population to keep track of any increase in cases of infection elsewehere in the UK

The Government recommends regular testing for people who are asymptomatic – meaning they have no symptoms of Covid – to help them, their families and their communities stay well.

Home test kits for local people who may wish to make sure they have not picked up the virus while at work, shopping or meeting friends are available to pick up tomorrow (Saturday).

NHS Track and Trace staff will be at the Sleaford Town FC ground, Eslaforde Park, on Boston Road between 9.30am and 3.30pm.

You can get two packs, containing 14 tests per person - just drive in, pick them up and drive off again.

There are also a number of alternative ways to access a home test kit:

- Delivered to your home free, by ordering here: https://www.gov.uk/order-coronavirus-rapid-lateral-flow-tests

- Collection from a number of pharmacies and other locations: https://maps.test-and-trace.nhs.uk/findatestcenter.html

- Collection from asymptomatic testing locations, and symptomatic test locations at certain times, here: https://www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/coronavirus-support-services/community-help-volunteering/8?documentId=413&categoryId=20126