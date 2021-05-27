Skegness Mayor and Mayoress 'delighted' to be fully vaccinated against Covis-19

Mayor and Mayoress of Skegness Coun Trevor and Jane Burnham at the Storehouse for their Covid-19 vaccination.

Trevor and Jane took time out from watching the Lamborghini being hoisted into the new Supercar VIP Lounge in Skegness to pop along to the Storehouse for their second vaccination.

"We are delighted to say we are both fully vaccinated now," said Coun Burnham.

"We had a nice surprise as we had both worked in the past with the paramedic who administered the vaccination.

"The team at the Storehouse was marvelous and we would encourage anyone who might be anxious about having the vaccination to go along."