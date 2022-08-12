Vaccination pop-ups continue across county

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Covid jabs on offer at various locations

In addition to vaccination sessions available at the PRSA Mass Vaccination Centre, Boston (see list below for further details), pop-up vaccination sessions are still available at a range of locations (see list below).

Everyone aged five and over can get two doses of the covid vaccination, with people aged 16 and over able to have a booster vaccination too.

Karen Hewinson, Head of Clinical Services, NHS Lincolnshire ICB, said: “We continue to see decent numbers of people coming forwards for their covid vaccinations and, not surprisingly now that it’s the school holidays, we’ve been particularly pleased to see so many young people coming for their vaccinations.

“Whilst we’re busy behind the scenes planning for the forthcoming autumn booster campaign, we’re continuing to offer 1st, 2nd and booster doses and maintaining the availability of pop-up vaccination sessions that don’t require an appointment, in an effort to make getting vaccinated as easy as possible.”

Getting vaccinated remains the best way to maximise protection against covid and avoid serious illness and/or hospitalisation.

Karen added: “Vaccination still offers effective protection against covid, and so completing your vaccination course is vital. In addition, we can all take some simple steps like wearing a face covering in crowded and enclosed spaces, meeting outdoors where possible, opening windows to let fresh air in, and washing hands properly – with soap and water – for at least 20 seconds.”

Covid vaccinations are available at the pop-up walk-in sessions listed below and at www.lincolnshire.icb.nhs.uk/grabajab or by booking an appointment online using the National Booking System or by calling 119.

In addition, the Mass Vaccination Centre at Princess Royal Sports Arena (PRSA), Boston, is offering walk-ins for 5-11s and 12-17 year-olds, as well as 1st, 2nd and booster doses as listed below (and also included in the list available at www.lincolnshire.icb.nhs.uk/grabajab):

Saturday, August 13 at PRSA

5-11s 8am - 2pm

12-15s 8am – 7.30pm

16-17s 8am – 2pm

1st, 2nd, boosters 2.30pm – 7.30pm

Monday August 15 at - PRSA

5-11s 8am - 2pm

12-15s 8am – 7.30pm

16-17s 8am – 2pm

1st, 2nd, boosters 2.30pm – 7.30pm

Wednesday, August 17, at PRSA

5-11s 2.30pm – 7.30pm

12-15s 8am – 7.30pm

16-17s 2.30pm – 7.30pm

1st, 2nd, boosters 8am – 2pm

Stem Cell Vaccination Clinic 10am – 11am

Saturday, August 20 at PRSA

5-11s 8am - 2pm

12-15s 8am – 7.30pm

16-17s 8am – 2pm

1st, 2nd, boosters 2.30pm – 7.30pm

The vaccination teams will be running the following pop-up walk-in sessions:

Saturday August 13

Lincoln: YMCA, The Showroom, Tritton Road, LN6 7QY, between 10.30am and 2pm for 1st, 2nd and booster for those aged 18 and over. Between 2.30pm and 4.30pm for 5-11 year-olds and 12-17 year-olds.

Holbeach: mobile unit at Carters Park, Park Road, PE12 7EE, between 10am and 3pm for 1st, 2nd and booster for those aged 18 and over. Also for 5-11 year-olds and 12-17 year-olds.

Lincoln: Vaccination Bus at St Marks Square, LN5 7EX, between 10.30am and 3.30pm for 5-11 year-olds only.

Monday, August 15

Lincoln: Lincoln City FC (Travis Perkins Room), LNER Stadium, LN5 8LD, between 10.30am and 12pm for 1st, 2nd and booster for those aged 18 and over. Between 12.30pm and 5.30pm for 5-11 year-olds and 12-17 year-olds.

Lincoln: Vaccination Bus at Boultham Park Breakthrough Cafe, Rookery Lane, LN6 7PQ, between 10.30am and 3.30pm for 1st, 2nd and booster for those aged 18 and over.

Mablethorpe: Mobile unit at Marisco Medical Centre, Stanley Avenue, LN12 1DP, between 9am and 1pm for 1st, 2nd and booster for those aged 18 and over. Also for 5-11 year-olds and 12-17 year-olds.

Sutton on Sea: Mobile unit at Marisco Broadway, LN12 2JN, between 2pm and 6pm for 1st, 2nd and booster for those aged 18 and over. Also for 5-11 year-olds and 12-17 year-olds.

Wednesday August 17

Stamford: Stamford Hospital, Uffington Road Car Park, PE9 1UA, between 10am and 4pm for 1st, 2nd and booster for those aged 18 and over. Also for 5-11 year-olds.

Lincoln: YMCA, The Showroom, Tritton Road, LN6 7QY, between 10.30am and 2pm for 1st, 2nd and booster for those aged 18 and over. Between 2.30pm and 5.30pm for 5-11 year-olds and 12-17 year-olds.

Lincoln: Vaccination Bus at Lincoln College, Monks Road, LN2 5HQ, between 10.30am and 3.30pm for 1st, 2nd and booster for those aged 18 and over.

Thursday , August 18

Boston: Boston Central Park (Beach Party), Park Gate, PE21 6RL, between 8am and 3pm for 1st, 2nd and booster for those aged 18 and over. Also for 5-11 year-olds and 12-17 year-olds.

Saturday ,August 20

Gainsborough: X Church, St John’s Terrace, Church Street, DN21 1BY, between 10.30am and 2pm for 1st, 2nd and booster for those aged 18 and over. Between 2.30pm and 5.30pm for 5-11 and 12-17 year-olds.

Lincoln: Mobile unit at Lincoln Pride, Tentercroft Street Car Park, LN1 1XP, between 10am and 5pm for 1st, 2nd and booster for those aged 18 and over.

Spalding: Ayscoughfee Gardens, Spalding Churchgate, PE11 2RA, between 10am and 4pm for 1st, 2nd and booster for those aged 18 and over.