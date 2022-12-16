Dispensing optician celebrates 25 years and counting at independent Sleaford practice

A dispensing optician at Lunettes Eyecare in Sleaford is celebrating an amazing 25 years working at the local independent practice.

The Lunettes Opticians team including Emma Robinson (third from right) upon being surprised with her gifts.

To mark the occasion, Emma Robinson was treated to a surprise by her fellow colleagues at Lunettes, including a beautiful bunch of flowers and a gifted trip to a luxurious spa day for two.

Being such a longstanding staff member, Emma has many fond memories, as the practice has become much more than just a daily commute and reliable income for her.

Advertisement

Emma said: “Lunettes is my lovely work family and it means everything to me. I love the professionalism and the patients.

“My favourite part of the job is the people – I just love talking! It's not just the patients and helping them, but the other staff members too, everyone is just so friendly and warm.”

Advertisement

While 25 years is an incredible achievement, there is a clear reason why Emma has chosen to remain working as a dispensing optician at the local practice.

Commenting on her milestone, Emma noted: “Working for Lunettes for 25 years makes me feel old but also very proud.

Advertisement

“When I first started at Lunettes it was a tiny little practice (called Dale Opticians) in Sleaford, that has grown to three successful practices. In this growth it hasn't lost any of its independent charm or professionalism. I simply cannot imagine working anywhere else.

“Technology has been the greatest change in my 25 years, we've gone from paper diaries and record cards to fancy computer programs and even mirrors that take measurements!

Advertisement

“To start with I was scared of change and wanted to trust only my faithful ruler, but with encouragement from Lunettes I have learnt that this is a great addition to the company.”

Emma also shared her hopes for the future: “Besides England winning the world cup, my hopes are for Lunettes to continue thriving in these unprecedented times, to embrace technology and all its possibilities and to keep

Advertisement

learning!”

More stories: