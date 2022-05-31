Drop-in information event on mental health support in Lincolnshire

NHS health services.

Taking place at the Venue Community Centre in Navenby on Wednesday July 13, the event will showcase services for the over 65s.

Dawn Parker, Older Adults and Frailty Service Manager at LPFT, said: “We wanted to provide an opportunity for local people to find out more about what help and support is available to anyone concerned about memory loss/changes in themselves or a loved one.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We can share information on the support and treatment available including memory assessments, digital appointments, dementia support services, home treatment teams and mental health support in the community, as well as signposting people to what other support is available locally."

Local community groups and other older adults support services will also be at the event sharing information and raising awareness of other help available.

All are welcome to drop in and tea and coffee will be available.

The event will run between 10.30am-1pm and 1.30pm-4pm.

For more information or to register your interest email [email protected] or call 07773 206341 or 07972 452425.

You can find out more about LPFT and the services it can provide at www.lpft.nhs.uk.