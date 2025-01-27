Ex-wrestler is Jubilee Park's new fitness lead
Born in Walthamstow, London, now settled in Woodhall Spa, Philip started out as a professional wrestler, later competing in Brazilian Ju-jitsu and studying karate. This led him to add gentler forms of exercise with yoga, Pilates, Tai Chi and meditation.
Philip has worked in strength and conditioning with athletes, bodybuilding, yoga and rehab in London’s financial sector.
He said: “I believe that everyone should feel empowered and energised by exercise and be able to
move through the world without pain or restriction.”
“I want Jubilee Park to be inclusive and accessible to all.”
Outdoor swimming starts on April 5.