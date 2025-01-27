Ex-wrestler is Jubilee Park's new fitness lead

Andy Hubbert
By Andy Hubbert

News Editor

Published 27th Jan 2025, 18:44 BST
Updated 28th Jan 2025, 09:44 BST
​Philip Bedwell.​Philip Bedwell.
A former professional wrestler who became a competitor in Brazilian Ju-jitsu and a student of karate has joined the Jubilee Park fitness team at Woodhall Spa.

Philip Bedwell is the team’s new Health, Wellbeing and Fitness Lead.

Born in Walthamstow, London, now settled in Woodhall Spa, Philip started out as a professional wrestler, later competing in Brazilian Ju-jitsu and studying karate. This led him to add gentler forms of exercise with yoga, Pilates, Tai Chi and meditation.

Philip has worked in strength and conditioning with athletes, bodybuilding, yoga and rehab in London’s financial sector.

He said: “I believe that everyone should feel empowered and energised by exercise and be able to

move through the world without pain or restriction.”

“I want Jubilee Park to be inclusive and accessible to all.”

Outdoor swimming starts on April 5.

