Family leisure firm to be landlords of new £15m diagnostic centre in Skegness

A family-run leisure firm in Skegness is to become the landlords of the resort’s new £15m NHS Community Diagnostic Centre (CDC)
By Chrissie Redford
Published 15th Aug 2023, 07:35 BST
Updated 15th Aug 2023, 08:30 BST
Artist's impression of the new CDC planned for Skegness.Artist's impression of the new CDC planned for Skegness.
Teen Spirit Ltd, who own a number of leisure attractions in Skegness and the surrounding areas including the Skegness Aquarium and Tower Cinema, will accommodate the CDC at a site they own in Old Wainfleet Roat, formerly Kwik Save.

The company is thrilled to have been approached by the NHS to house the largest NHS investment in Skegness in years on one of their sites.

CDCs first launched nationally in July 2021 and when fully established, they provide a range of patient diagnostic services, such as CT, MRI, X-rays and ultrasound to cut the need for patients to travel long distances to appointments.

Teen Spirit Ltd are to be the new landlords of the £15m CDC in Skegness.Teen Spirit Ltd are to be the new landlords of the £15m CDC in Skegness.
They are are designed to be ‘one-stop shops’ that can check, test and scan patients for a range of conditions, from cancer to heart or lung disease

The NHS in Lincolnshire successfully opened its first CDC in Grantham in April 2022, which since then has undertaken over 59,000 diagnostic tests.

The plan for Skegness is part of a total £38m investment for Lincolnshire announced by the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) that will also see a CDC in Lincoln.

Teen Spirit Ltd Director Walter Sheeran said: “To have this diagnostic facility in our town is fantastic news and the team at Teen Spirit Ltd are very proud to be able to help the NHS make this happen.

"We are looking forward to construction starting so that this can benefit locals and everyone in the surrounding areas for years to come.”

