Glowing praise for care homes in Louth for non-speakers with complex disabilities

Glowing praise has been showered on two care homes in Louth for non-speaking people with complex learning disabilities, including autism.

The private homes, which are operated by the personal care charity, Sense, are next door to each other at 54 and 56 Monks Dyke Road.

After an inspection by the industry’s watchdog, the Care Quality Commission (CQC) in September, they have both been given a rating of ‘Good’, not just overall but in all individual categories too.

This means that the homes, whose registered managers are Sharon Walker and Hayley Coppin respectively, are considered to be safe, effective, caring, responsive and well-led.

The care homes, run by Sense, are located at 54 and 56 Monks Dyke Road in Louth. (PHOTO BY: Google Maps)

The inspectors’ reports said: “The majority of the people living at the services were non-verbal, and some were only able to use key words to communicate.

"We used observation and feedback from families to establish their views. Residents and their families were extremely positive about the care provided.

"Everyone we spoke to had confidence in both the management team and the staff. They supported the families, and our observations supported their views.

"We were told that communication was particularly good and that residents were well supported by staff who cared about their welfare. The staff also managed people’s needs health needs efficiently.”

The CQC inspectors assessed seven areas of care, and were impressed by their findings in all of them.

The report went on: “Residents were treated with dignity and respect by staff who knew them well and worked to ensure they were able to access services to achieve good outcomes of care.

"Residents were safeguarded from harm because staff had the knowledge and training to provide safe care. The risks to residents’ safety were effectively managed.

"There were enough appropriately trained staff in place to support people.

"Residents’ needs were assessed, and relatives were engaged in their family members’ care.

"Those residents who lacked the capacity to make their own decisions were also supported, using the principles of the Mental Capacity Act 2005.”

According to the NHS website, 54 Monks Dyke Road has six bedrooms and can also cater for people with physical disabilities and sensory impairments, while 56 Monks Dyke Road has seven bedrooms.