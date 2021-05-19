Hugs for walkers celebrating 28-mile charity trek along Lincolnshire coast

We made it - the Miles for Minds team after completing their walk from Donna Nook to Skegness.

A Miles for Minds team from Lincoln completed the walk from Donna Nook to Skegness in just over 11 hours - raising more than £1,548 pounds for the mental health charity, Mind.

Lydia Steiner, a member of the team, said the aim of the day was to raise awareness for mental health and the charity, which helps people across the county. She was joined by Jamie Fraser, the owner of Jappy Jars - a small business promoting positive mental health by 20% of their profits to the walk - Shannon Brown, Charlie Hall and Hannah Newman.

"This is an issue that we feel is so important at the moment with everything that is going on in the world," Lydia said. "I believe we have all felt the effects of the Coronavirus pandemic and it is so important that those struggling have access to professional support right now.

Keeping in good spirits along the way - the Miles for Minds team.

"I’ve been on my own journey with my mental health and if I could do anything to help even just one other person through their struggles, like my incredible friends did through mine, then I would’ve happily walked double what we did - maybe with a few more blister plasters!.

"We want to encourage people to speak out if they’re not feeling ok - your loved ones and professionals are there to support you through difficult times. You can’t get better if you keep pretending there is nothing wrong."

In spite or sore feet, Lydia said the walk went really well. "We were very lucky with the weather in the end," she said. "Some of us are still hobbling around and I’m still draining my blisters but it was all worth it.

"It was an amazing feeling to get to the end and raise all the money for such a great cause. We’ve officially tripled our target and couldn’t be prouder."

On their way to Skegness - the Miles for Minds team.

Jamie Fraser said: ‘I think the main thing is we’ve just been so overwhelmed by the support we have received. We never imagined that we would triple our target donations."

To make a donation, visit the Just Giving page here. link: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/milesformindslincoln