There have been reports of pollution entering Newham Drain at Antons Gowt, Boston.

Nine participants of the race at the Newham Drain at Antons Gowt have reportedly come down with a stomach illness.

The Environment Agency (EA) and the Health Security Agency (HSA) are now investigating the matter.

A spokesperson from the EA told LincolnshireWorld: “Officers are investigating the water quality at Newham Drain, following reports of pollution entering the watercourse."

The area of Newham Drain where the raft race finished.

While the HSA said: “UKHSA East Midlands has been made aware of a cluster of people who have become ill following a raft race at Anton’s Gowt.

"Investigations are still ongoing alongside Environmental Health colleagues to determine the type of illness and the possible source of infection.”

The raft race was held on Sunday and organised by Katie Chalmers – a councillor at Boston Borough Council – although this was not a council event.

Katie Chalmers said: “The race started a mile away where the water was clear, and it wasn’t until we got to the end near the little bridge that we started to smell that something wasn’t right.”

A cloudy substance was visible in the water at Newham Drain yesterday (Thursday).

Miss Chalmers said she walked up the bank of the drain to try and locate the source of the smell.

“It was revolting,” she said. “At that point we told everyone to get out of the water.”

A LincolnshireWorld photographer was sent to get photos of the drain area yesterday, and he also confirmed the bad smell and a cloudy substance in the water.

Miss Chalmers added: “This event is something I’ve organised with a group of friends for the last seven years, and it’s always been great fun. We’ve never had problems like this before.

"This is a beautiful, protected area – I’ve seen otters there before, so for someone to pollute the water like this is disgusting.”

Local open water swimmers have not reported any illnesses, but say they usually swim in the River Witham which is currently clear of weed, not the nearby drain.

Others who run recreational activities on the River Witham have been keen to point out that this is not the same area as the Newham Drain, with no issues reported, and the water quality appearing to be very good. They emphasise the benefits of open water swimming, and leisure activities along local waterways.

Miss Chalmers added: “Children and adults play in the water at the drain. During the summer holidays you often find children jumping in and out of the water where we were rafting because there are stairs out of the water near the lock.”

"The children’s summer holidays are only around the corner, so this is very worrying.”

Witham Fourth Internal Drainage Board, which owns and maintains the drain, say they are “aware of the issue”.