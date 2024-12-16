Kindness campaign donation to Louth group that tackles men's mental health

An organisation in Louth that tackles loneliness, social isolation and mental health concerns among men has been awarded a generous donation.

Louth Men’s Shed, which was established nine years ago, has received the money from the housing association, Platform Housing Group, as part of its ‘Community Kindness’ campaign.

The association owns and manages about 50,000 homes across the Midlands. Every year, it supports organisations, charities, food banks and events, with a total of £24,000 going to good Lincolnshire causes this time round.

Darren Dodds, who is Platform’s community engagement officer, said: “We have customers who attend Louth Men’s Shed and the feedback we receive is always positive.

Three members of the Louth Men's Shed group holding aloft the logo for the 'Community Kindness' campaign, run by the Platform Housing Group. They are (from left): John Barlow, Harry Wyatt and Chris Exley. (PHOTO BY: Platform Housing Group)

"It supports people at their own pace, whether they are bereaved, out of work, socially isolated or just want to keep busy.

"We are delighted to back such a worthwhile initiative, which offers a vital lifeline to people who are experiencing daily or ongoing challenges.”

Louth Men’s Shed, which is based on Thames Street, is a kitted-out community space where men can enjoy practical hobbies.

But as well as learning and sharing new skills, it is about making new friends and enjoying some banter over a cuppa or two.

It now has more than 40 members, who work with wood, metal and fabrics and cover activities such as soldering, upholstery, stained glass, cycle repairs, wood turning and paint finishing.

Products they have created include planters, ‘bug hotels’, bird tables, cheeseboards, fridge magnets and bird boxes, which are sold direct to customers or from a stall at the Co-op in the town.

Martin Peck, chairman at Louth Men’s Shed, said: “We are so grateful to Platform for providing us with these vital funds to help support our work.

"Our space provides an area where men can socialise and learn new skills. But more than that, it is a place where people can find a listening ear when they need one.”

Members from all walks of life can go along every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 am to 3 pm. Women can join too.

Men’s Sheds officially started in Australia in 1966 and can now be found all over the world. The whole movement has become a huge success in addressing mental health and wellbeing, giving people with time on their hands something meaningful to do.