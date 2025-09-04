LCHG Staff Awards 2025 - announcing the shortlist
These staff awards recognise colleagues from both Lincolnshire Community Health Service NHS Trust (LCHS) and United Lincolnshire Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust (ULTH), and celebrate the amazing things they do every day to care for the people of Lincolnshire.
This year’s awards have attracted 1,297 nominations across 13 categories, with 52 individuals and teams shortlisted.
Shortlisted staff members will be invited to an awards ceremony at the Lincolnshire Showground on Friday October 10, all funded by sponsorship from local businesses and suppliers.
Prof Karen Dunderdale, Group Chief Executive, said: “Congratulations to everyone who has been nominated this year. I believe this huge number of nominations from both patients and colleagues really reflects our exceptional staff who go above and beyond to provide the best possible quality of care to patients.
“Within the nominations this year, there are some amazing stories of colleagues who exemplify what it means to work for the NHS- offering their care, compassion and expertise to improve the lives and health of the people of Lincolnshire.
“I can’t wait to celebrate with our awe-inspiring colleagues at this year’s annual awards.”
Any business which is interested in supporting the awards is asked to contact [email protected] or call 01522 573986.
A full list of the shortlisted individuals and teams for each category of the awards is included below:
Great Patient Experience and Involvement Award- Acute
Lincolnshire Colorectal Stoma team, Lincoln County Hospital and Grantham and District Hospital
Breast Services Clinic, Lincoln County Hospital
Rebecca Taylor, Paediatric Diabetes Nurse Specialist, Lincoln County Hospital
Heba Ali, Staff Nurse, Burton Ward, Lincoln County Hospital
Great Patient Experience and Involvement Award- Community
Lincoln Community Stroke team
Hayley Bullard, Respiratory Specialist Nurse, countywide
Amanda Shelbourne, Speech and Language Therapist, countywide
Diane Woods, Midwife, Sleaford Continuity of Carer team
Team of the Year Award – Clinical
Community Cardiology team, countywide
Stroke Therapy team, Lincoln County Hospital
Bereavement Debrief Clinic team, Lincoln County Hospital and Pilgrim Hospital, Boston
Children’s Diabetes team, countywide
Team of the Year Award – Non-Clinical
Radiology Reception team, Lincoln County Hospital
NHS Reservists, acute hospitals countywide
Talent Academy team, countywide
Digital Services Microsoft 365 team, ULTH
Improvement, Education and Research Award
Rob Tidy, Functional Skills Assessor, Talent Academy - Health and Care Apprentice Centre
Annie Theed, Macmillan Breast Care Coordinator, Pilgrim Hospital, Boston
Sarah Toward, Systemic Anti-Cancer Treatment Clinical Educator, Lincoln County Hospital
Rebecca Ross, Named Midwife for Safeguarding, Lauren Faint, Maternity Support Worker, and Robyn Dalton, Maternity Ward Manager, Pilgrim Hospital, Boston
Collaboration Award
Neil Baker, Specialist Neighbourhood Practitioner, Boston Health Clinic
Kimberley Johnson, Lisa Janes and Caroline West, Children’s Speech and Language Assistant Practitioners, countywide
Black and Asian Maternal Health Group, countywide
Joanna Nind, Equality Diversity and Inclusion Assistant Project Manager, countywide
Rising Star Award
Anna Mongan, Specialist Respiratory Physiotherapist, Complex Needs Rapid Response Respiratory Service, countywide
Casey Goddard, Occupational Therapist, Lincoln County Hospital
Abbie Priestley, Digital Health Team Lead, LCHS
Kimberley Wade, Student Nursing Associate, Witham Ward, Lincoln County Hospital
Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Champion of the Year Award
Boniface Tsuro, Senior Finance Business Partner, LCHS
Viki Ripley, Senior Sexual Health Practitioner, Grantham Sexual Health Clinic
Amy Zwaan, Senior Communications Officer, countywide
Sarah Lewis, Apprenticeship Engagement Lead, countywide
Unsung Hero Award – Clinical
Louise Dixon, Community Midwife, Lincoln
Julie Mills, Nursery Nurse, ward 4a, Pilgrim Hospital, Boston
Patricia Wright, Specialist Neighbourhood Practitioner, East Neighbourhood Team, Louth
Rebecca Cook, Senior Sister, Intensive Care, Lincoln County Hospital
Unsung Hero Award – Non-Clinical
Darren Bowles, Porter, Pilgrim Hospital, Boston
Donna Wright, Medical Secretary, Respiratory Department, Lincoln County Hospital
Thomas Evans, Chief Nursing Information Officer, ULTH
Jordan Whiteman, Digital Services Delivery Engineer, Pilgrim Hospital, Boston
Outstanding Leader Award
Jo Checkley, Community Cardiology Clinical Lead, countywide
Emma Frankland, Operations Centre Team Manager, Beech House, Lincoln
Kayleigh Cox, Staff Nurse, Vascular Ward, Pilgrim Hospital, Boston
Lisa Marshall, Matron for Gynaecology and Breast, ULTH
Volunteer of the Year Award
Mike Francis, Johnson Ward, Lincoln County Hospital
Rosemary Lloyd, Outpatients Department, Johnson Hospital, Spalding
David Goodland, Ward 5B, Pilgrim Hospital, Boston
Phil Jones, Rainforest Ward, Lincoln County Hospital
Chair’s Compassion and Respect Award
Aimee Mooney, Ward Manager and Jacqui Van Haren, Deputy sister, Ward 2B, Pilgrim Hospital, Boston
Breast Units, Lincoln County Hospital and Pilgrim Hospital, Boston
St Francis School Nursing team, St Francis Special School, Lincoln
Louise Clayton, Clinical Healthcare Support Worker, Maternity Unit, Pilgrim Hospital, Boston