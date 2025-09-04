LCHG Staff Awards 2025 - announcing the shortlist

Grantham Hospital.

Following an extensive longlisting and shortlisting process, the nominations for the Lincolnshire Community and Hospitals NHS Group (LCHG) Staff Awards 2025 have now been whittled down to the final shortlist.

These staff awards recognise colleagues from both Lincolnshire Community Health Service NHS Trust (LCHS) and United Lincolnshire Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust (ULTH), and celebrate the amazing things they do every day to care for the people of Lincolnshire.

This year’s awards have attracted 1,297 nominations across 13 categories, with 52 individuals and teams shortlisted.

Shortlisted staff members will be invited to an awards ceremony at the Lincolnshire Showground on Friday October 10, all funded by sponsorship from local businesses and suppliers.

Boston's Pilgrim Hospital.

Prof Karen Dunderdale, Group Chief Executive, said: “Congratulations to everyone who has been nominated this year. I believe this huge number of nominations from both patients and colleagues really reflects our exceptional staff who go above and beyond to provide the best possible quality of care to patients.

“Within the nominations this year, there are some amazing stories of colleagues who exemplify what it means to work for the NHS- offering their care, compassion and expertise to improve the lives and health of the people of Lincolnshire.

“I can’t wait to celebrate with our awe-inspiring colleagues at this year’s annual awards.”

Any business which is interested in supporting the awards is asked to contact [email protected] or call 01522 573986.

Lincoln County Hospital.

A full list of the shortlisted individuals and teams for each category of the awards is included below:

Great Patient Experience and Involvement Award- Acute

Lincolnshire Colorectal Stoma team, Lincoln County Hospital and Grantham and District Hospital

Breast Services Clinic, Lincoln County Hospital

Rebecca Taylor, Paediatric Diabetes Nurse Specialist, Lincoln County Hospital

Heba Ali, Staff Nurse, Burton Ward, Lincoln County Hospital

Great Patient Experience and Involvement Award- Community

Lincoln Community Stroke team

Hayley Bullard, Respiratory Specialist Nurse, countywide

Amanda Shelbourne, Speech and Language Therapist, countywide

Diane Woods, Midwife, Sleaford Continuity of Carer team

Team of the Year Award – Clinical

Community Cardiology team, countywide

Stroke Therapy team, Lincoln County Hospital

Bereavement Debrief Clinic team, Lincoln County Hospital and Pilgrim Hospital, Boston

Children’s Diabetes team, countywide

Team of the Year Award – Non-Clinical

Radiology Reception team, Lincoln County Hospital

NHS Reservists, acute hospitals countywide

Talent Academy team, countywide

Digital Services Microsoft 365 team, ULTH

Improvement, Education and Research Award

Rob Tidy, Functional Skills Assessor, Talent Academy - Health and Care Apprentice Centre

Annie Theed, Macmillan Breast Care Coordinator, Pilgrim Hospital, Boston

Sarah Toward, Systemic Anti-Cancer Treatment Clinical Educator, Lincoln County Hospital

Rebecca Ross, Named Midwife for Safeguarding, Lauren Faint, Maternity Support Worker, and Robyn Dalton, Maternity Ward Manager, Pilgrim Hospital, Boston

Collaboration Award

Neil Baker, Specialist Neighbourhood Practitioner, Boston Health Clinic

Kimberley Johnson, Lisa Janes and Caroline West, Children’s Speech and Language Assistant Practitioners, countywide

Black and Asian Maternal Health Group, countywide

Joanna Nind, Equality Diversity and Inclusion Assistant Project Manager, countywide

Rising Star Award

Anna Mongan, Specialist Respiratory Physiotherapist, Complex Needs Rapid Response Respiratory Service, countywide

Casey Goddard, Occupational Therapist, Lincoln County Hospital

Abbie Priestley, Digital Health Team Lead, LCHS

Kimberley Wade, Student Nursing Associate, Witham Ward, Lincoln County Hospital

Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Champion of the Year Award

Boniface Tsuro, Senior Finance Business Partner, LCHS

Viki Ripley, Senior Sexual Health Practitioner, Grantham Sexual Health Clinic

Amy Zwaan, Senior Communications Officer, countywide

Sarah Lewis, Apprenticeship Engagement Lead, countywide

Unsung Hero Award – Clinical

Louise Dixon, Community Midwife, Lincoln

Julie Mills, Nursery Nurse, ward 4a, Pilgrim Hospital, Boston

Patricia Wright, Specialist Neighbourhood Practitioner, East Neighbourhood Team, Louth

Rebecca Cook, Senior Sister, Intensive Care, Lincoln County Hospital

Unsung Hero Award – Non-Clinical

Darren Bowles, Porter, Pilgrim Hospital, Boston

Donna Wright, Medical Secretary, Respiratory Department, Lincoln County Hospital

Thomas Evans, Chief Nursing Information Officer, ULTH

Jordan Whiteman, Digital Services Delivery Engineer, Pilgrim Hospital, Boston

Outstanding Leader Award

Jo Checkley, Community Cardiology Clinical Lead, countywide

Emma Frankland, Operations Centre Team Manager, Beech House, Lincoln

Kayleigh Cox, Staff Nurse, Vascular Ward, Pilgrim Hospital, Boston

Lisa Marshall, Matron for Gynaecology and Breast, ULTH

Volunteer of the Year Award

Mike Francis, Johnson Ward, Lincoln County Hospital

Rosemary Lloyd, Outpatients Department, Johnson Hospital, Spalding

David Goodland, Ward 5B, Pilgrim Hospital, Boston

Phil Jones, Rainforest Ward, Lincoln County Hospital

Chair’s Compassion and Respect Award

Aimee Mooney, Ward Manager and Jacqui Van Haren, Deputy sister, Ward 2B, Pilgrim Hospital, Boston

Breast Units, Lincoln County Hospital and Pilgrim Hospital, Boston

St Francis School Nursing team, St Francis Special School, Lincoln

Louise Clayton, Clinical Healthcare Support Worker, Maternity Unit, Pilgrim Hospital, Boston