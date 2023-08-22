The Lincolnshire Stroke Service is celebrating this week after delivering it’s 200th stroke review appointment.

The team at the stroke service.

This is part of a year-long pilot to improve outcomes for stroke survivors in Lincolnshire.

Since April 1 2023, stroke survivors in Lincolnshire now receive a personalised six-month review following a stroke. The reviews capture problems or concerns that patients have, to ensure these are addressed before they lead to any further potential health implications.

Stroke reviews increase the choice that people have over the way their care is delivered and planned, based upon what matters to them and their individual preferences.

The pilot is delivered by Lincolnshire Community Stroke Team, run by Lincolnshire Community Health Services NHS Trust (LCHS), and the Stroke Association and funded by the National Stroke Quality Improvement in Rehabilitation (SQuIRe) Programme.

May Mackay, a stroke survivor who recently used this service, said: “The support I have received from the stroke service has been crucial in my recovery. Their help in making sure I was part of my onward progress and

explaining the process made sense. I have felt safe, supported, and valued their competence.”

Helen Evans, specialist physiotherapist at LCHS said: “As a clinician, I’ve found the opportunity to complete these reviews with patients not only beneficial in following up outstanding issues and answering questions but

also celebrating the achievements they have continued to make.”

Alison Mawson, project lead at LCHS, said: “We’re so pleased to be piloting this service in Lincolnshire. The new reviews mean that we now support stroke survivors further into their recovery and beyond when they are

initially discharged from our service. We continue our established relationship with them and help them with their recovery journey. It helps us to better understand their needs, and what matters to them.

"The reviews are helping us to avoid duplication, reduce further health implications, and overall, improve patient care.”

Patients who had a stroke from October 1 2022 will be offered a six-month review.

For further information about the Lincolnshire Community Stroke Service, visit: https://www.lincolnshirecommunityhealthservices.nhs.uk/our-services/adult-therapy-services/lincs-stroke-service

Lincolnshire Community Health Services NHS Trust provides local community-based health care services across the county to help people live independently at home including urgent care, occupational therapy,