Louth cyclists' 357-mile circum-county cycle ride in aid of Naomi's Garden

As the second biggest county in the UK, cycling all the way around Lincolnshire in just two days seems like a tall order.

Members of Louth Cycling Club are cycling the 357-mile Lincolnshire Border Ride to raise money for Naomi's Garden

But that’s exactly what members of Louth Cycling Club are planning to do this weekend, cycling the 357-mile Lincolnshire Border Ride around Lincolnshire to raise money for Naomi's Garden Conductive Education.

The charity, based in Manby, runs education sessions for children and adults with movement and genetic disorders such as Cerebral Palsy, Parkinsons, Down’s syndrome, MS and Long Covid, and is a cause close to the club’s hearts (read more about Naomi’s Garden in our special feature here).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Setting off from Louth at 4am on Saturday (June 24), the challenge will see the 14 riders – only a handful of whom are experienced long-distance cyclists! – set off and head north-east towards North Somercotes to reach the coastline. They will then head south down the coast through Mablethorpe and Skegness, before cycling across to Boston and then King's Lynn to reach the border with Norfolk.

They will then turn inland along the southern border to Stamford, and then cycle north along the Lincolnshire border to Staunton in the Vale for a much needed evening meal and bed for the night, aiming to arrive at around 7pm – 190 miles in all.

The second day will see the cyclists set off from Staunton and head north past Newark, through Gainsborough, Scunthorpe, past the Humber Bridge, Grimsby, and Cleethorpes, finishing back at Louth at Ye Olde Whyte Swanne, a total of 165 miles on Sunday.

Sarah-Jayne Walker, a lead conductor of Naomi’s Garden, has expressed her thanks and gratefulness to the club for their mammoth efforts to raise money.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She said: “Already the team have raised over £1,000 which will go towards the refurb of Naomi’s Garden, we wish them all the luck and are excited to follow them on their journey.”