Mobile COVID unit coming to Lincoln

A mobile unit staffed by St John Ambulance and Lincolnshire Co-op Pharmacy will be giving COVID-19 vaccinations on Brayford Wharf North (Near the Hilton Hotel), between 12pm and 3pm on Saturday (July 3).

The Marina Primary Care Network will also be offering a mobile vaccination service in the University of Lincoln Sports Centre between 8.30am and 6.30pm.

Anyone over 18 who has not already had their first dose will be able to have their vaccination just by turning up, it is free and there is no booking required. The sites will be operating on a first come first serve basis.

Rebecca Neno, Deputy Chief Nurse, NHS Lincolnshire CCG, said: "We have been delighted with the enthusiasm of the Lincolnshire population to receive their vaccinations, as well as the hard work of our teams who work tirelessly to support and vaccinate our communities.

"However, there are still portions of our county that we would like to encourage to take up the vaccination offer, particularly around the City of Lincoln. It is our hope that by running two drop-in sites this weekend, we will be able to reach those communities."

The use of the mobile vaccination sites is to ensure that access to the COVID-19 vaccination is made available within local communities, especially for those who may find it difficult to access at present through the current vaccination sites.