From left to right: Sharon Thorpe who made Trevor's cake, Tricia Miles, Trevor Biddle, and Paul Carr and Malc Winn of Sutton Pet Supplies.

Over a thousand pounds has been raised for terminally ill people in Lincolnshire, thanks to a Sutton on Sea gentleman who is sadly very ill himself.

The Louth Leader reported last month that Trevor Biddle, 69, was planning to shave his head to raise money for St Barnabas Hospice.

Trevor has been living with prostate cancer for a number of years, but sadly, he has received the diagnosis that the cancer has spread to his bones, and he has an estimated year to live.

Despite this, Trevor is living life to the full with his partner Tricia Miles, and decided to shave his head to raise money for the charity whose nurses have given him so much care and support since his diagnosis.

Trevor is shaved by 'Pet Shop Boy' Paul Carr.

St Barnabas Hospice provides specialist, round–the-clock care in their hospices for seriously and terminally ill patients, as well as care for patients in their own homes and supporting their loved ones.

And so on Friday July 5, Trevor and Tricia went along to Sutton Pet Supplies, on Sutton on Sea’s High Street, to receive his close shave for the charity, and so far more than £1,100 has been raised for St Barnabas Hospice – with one donation coming from the USA.

Known for his joke telling, Trevor said he joked he would “do anything for a free haircut”:

"It’s not a bad amount raised at all,” Trevour said, “It was a nice experience and quite a few people turned up to watch – it was nice to have a captive audience for my jokes!”

Sutton Pet Supplies owner Paul Car shaves Trevor's head.

St Barnabas Hospice’s East Lincolnshire Community Fundraising Officer Olivia Dexter said: "We'd like to say a huge thank you to Trevor for all of his support and courage in doing a sponsored head shave for us.

"It is an amazing and brave way to raise funds, and for us, this will help us continue our care to 12,000 indviduals across Lincolnshire. Thank you Trevor!"

Trevor is also urging anyone who has any health concerns to get themselves checked out for prostate cancer “so they don’t end up like me”. More information about prostate cancer can be found at https://prostatecanceruk.org/

You can make a donation to Trevor’s head-shave online at https://gofund.me/f1da8061, or in person at Sutton Pet Supplies.