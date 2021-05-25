Neale Court Care Home supports Denim for Dementia.

Neale Court Care Home in North Hykeham swapped their uniforms and regular clothing for a day of denim as part of Denim for Dementia day on Friday (May 21), a national campaign where everyone is encouraged to wear denim in exchange for a donation to Alzheimer’s Society.

Residents enjoyed a creative craft activity decorating a pair of jeans with beads and embellishments which senior carer Kayleigh modelled.

Chef Gary made some special cupcakes decorated with forget-me-nots for everyone to enjoy with their afternoon tea.

Denim for Dementia day takes place during Alzheimer’s Society’s annual Dementia Action Week, a national event that encourages the public to come together to take action to improve the lives of people affected by dementia.

“We see the impact of dementia on people and their families every day at Neale Court,” said home manager Becky Exton.

“We are passionate about supporting people living with dementia to have the best quality of life possible for as long as possible. We are always keen to raise awareness both inside and outside our homes. Denim for Dementia is a simple but effective way that anyone can get involved.”

Research* shows there are more than 850,000 people in the UK who are living with dementia.

One in 14 people over the age of 65 have dementia, and the condition affects 1 in 6 people over 80. As people live longer the number of people with dementia is increasing.

It is estimated that by 2040, the number of people living with dementia in the UK will be 1.6 million.