Neil's incredible 7stone weight loss after breaking femur

​A Chapel Hill super slimmer has been named the Greatest Loser, and is celebrating being able to buy jeans from high-street clothes stores for the first time after losing nearly 12stone.

Consultant Jo West with Neil Brailsford and his old 5XL trousers.

​Neil Brailsford, 65, of Chapel Hill near Coningsby, has been named Tattershall Slimming World’s Greatest Loser 2023 after losing 7stone 11lbs, dropping from 25st 12 – a clothing size 5XL – to 18st 3 in just two years.

His weight loss journey began after a fairly ordinary fall in his garden in April 2019 saw him fracture his femur in two places, and he recalled the moment he fell and heard a loud crack:

"I told my wife Karen to call an ambulance because I thought I’d broken my leg, and the surgeon said he couldn’t believe I’d done it just by falling over – he said the injuries were like those he’d seen in a car crash.”

Neil Brailsford before his 7stone weight loss.

Neil’s leg was pinned from his hip down to his knee and it took nearly a year for his mobility to improve due to his weight.

When he went to the doctors, the nurse asked if he’d thought about going on a diet, and that he could be given a free 12 week referral for Slimming World through his GP.

Neil said he was initially unsure as he had tried many diets over the years, but after a glowing recommendation from his daughter, he decided to give it a try and joined Tattershall’s Slimming World group in September 2020 – a decision, he said, was the best he’d ever made:

"It’s unbelievable how much you can eat and not feel hungry, it’s been brilliant for me. I was having to buy 5XL jogging bottoms online and the other day I walked into George at Asda and just bought a pair of jeans off the shelves, it’s brilliant.

Neil Brailsford has been named Tattershall Slimming World’s Greatest Loser 2023 after losing 7stone 11lbs.

"We’ve got such a wonderful, friendly group here and that really makes you want to go to group,” he said, “We all support each other and have a big laugh, I’d recommend it to anyone.”

Jo West, Coningsby and Tattershall Slimming World consultant, said: “Neil is the life and soul of the group.

"He looks forward to group every week and loves to share the fact that he has his pizza and beer on a Wednesday night! “Congratulations Neil, you really are our champion.”