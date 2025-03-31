New mental health project in Horncastle will lead to town trail of lampshades

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new project, which has been created in Horncastle to shine a light on the importance of mental wellness, will lead to a town trail this spring.

Shade2Light is the brainchild of local resident Sue Smith, 68, who has endured her own personal experiences with mental health in recent years.

Recovering from what she describes as her “downbeat bubble”, she approached the Shine Lincolnshire organisation with her idea, which has now been adopted by Horncastle Town Council.

Sue is inviting local groups and crafters to create re-imagined lampshades, which can act as symbols of emerging from the darkness of mental wellbeing issues.

The new Shade2Light project in Horncastle aims to highlight the importance of mental health.

The lampshades will then feature in a town trail in the windows of shops, businesses and community organisations across Horncastle during national Mental Health Awareness Week, which runs from Monday, May 12 to Sunday, May 18.

A spokesperson for the council said: “The shades can be made of any material except glass, and can be re-imagined using a variety of mediums, such as paint, other fabrics, embroidery and decoupage. They do not have to be functional.

“The shades can tell a personal story, focus on the theme of mental wellness or just represent the chance to get creative and make something beautiful or fun.”

Sue says two businesses have already embraced the concept – Horncastle Hobby House, a craft shop on North Street, and Kennedy’s, which sells quirky items such as faux florals and gifts, pre-loved clothes, accessories, comics and nostalgic books.

The whole Shade2Light project is being supported by Shine Lincolnshire, the Horncastle Crisis Support Team charity and Lincolnshire Co-op.

For more information, email [email protected] or go to the town council’s website.