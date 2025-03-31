Wartime exhibition in Horncastle to mark 80th anniversary of VE Day

By Richard Silverwood
Published 31st Mar 2025, 11:58 BST
Explore what life was like during the Second World War in Horncastle when a special exhibition opens in the town on Thursday (April 3).

‘Victory In Horncastle’, to be staged at the Joseph Banks Centre on Bridge Street, marks the 80th anniversary of VE Day, which signalled the end of the war in Europe.

It has been organised by the Horncastle History and Heritage Society and can be visited every Thursday, Friday and Saturday (10 am to 4 pm) from this week until June 8.

Adam Cartwright, a member of the society, says: “The exhibition is a snapshot of local life during wartime and how victory was celebrated here.

A wartime event in Market Place, Horncastle, possibly an RAF display during War Weapons Week in April, 1941. (PHOTO BY: Horncastle History and Heritage Society).A wartime event in Market Place, Horncastle, possibly an RAF display during War Weapons Week in April, 1941. (PHOTO BY: Horncastle History and Heritage Society).
A wartime event in Market Place, Horncastle, possibly an RAF display during War Weapons Week in April, 1941. (PHOTO BY: Horncastle History and Heritage Society).

"It features items of information and memorabilia, kindly donated by residents of the area.”

The event has been supported by East Lindsey District Council and Horncastle Town Council.

It follows a public appeal, launched by the society, for local items and memories to support the exhibition.

VE (Victory in Europe) Day is the day that marks the formal acceptance by the Allies of World War Two of Germany’s unconditional surrender of its armed forces on Tuesday, May 8, 1945.

Prime Minister Winston Churchill announced the end of the war on the radio, and celebrations erupted around Britain, with street parties, dancing and singing, including in Horncastle.

Founded in 1966 as the Horncastle Civic Society, the history and heritage group is an independent body dedicated to safeguarding and preserving the rich heritage of the town.

It also endeavours to highlight places of interest and activities to generate local pride and community spirit.

