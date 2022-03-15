NHS trust in Lincolnshire launches recruitment drive for community nursing staff

Stock image

Lincolnshire Community Health Services NHS Trust (LCHS) is the primary community healthcare provider in the county which delivers community-based services aimed at supporting people to manage their own health at home and reducing the need for people to go into hospital.

The trust says that being a community nurse you deliver high quality care focussed on patient needs and what matters to them most. Community nurses are trained and experienced professionals who go out to patient’s homes (or places they call home) to provide essential care and assistance to the most vulnerable in society including older adults or people with long-term conditions.

The demand for community nurses is growing rapidly with the drive to provide more care closer to home and outside of the traditional hospital setting. The trust says working as a community nurse allows to truly give back to the communities we live in and these 25 jobs are suitable for both newly-qualified and experienced nursing colleagues.

Louise Van Camp, Community Staff Nurse, said: “I always wanted a job where I could make a difference to people’s lives and I feel like I do that every day. I work with a team full of people who are friendly, supportive, and passionate about providing the very best care for our patients and this makes my job extremely rewarding. I would highly recommend community nursing to anyone who is passionate about helping others and who wants to give back to the community.”

Tracy Pilcher, Director of Nursing, AHPs and Operations at LCHS said: said: “We are so pleased to launch this recruitment drive across Lincolnshire. Whether you are newly qualified, looking to return to nursing or switch from the private sector, we would love to hear from you.

“We are looking for brilliant individuals who can be part of a fast-moving, innovative and ambitious team, who are dedicated to supporting members of our communities manage their own health at home and reduce the need to go into hospital.”