Powerlifting club marks 10 years of fundraising with a £1,335 donation

Horncastle Powerlifting Club has proudly celebrated its 10th year of fundraising for local charities, with its latest event raising an impressive £1,335 for the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance.

The club would like to thank everyone who donated and helped on the day — and a special thank you goes to Horncastle Squash Club for their continued support in hosting the event. “Marking ten years of fundraising with £1,335 for the Ambucopter is something our whole community can be proud of,” said Sue and Marc Giles, organisers at Horncastle Powerlifting Club. “We are so grateful to everyone who lifted, donated, or cheered us on — and to the Horncastle Squash Club for their generous support.” Horncastle Powerlifting Club prides itself on being a friendly and inclusive group, welcoming people of all abilities. Anyone interested in joining is encouraged to get in touch by calling the Horncastle Squash Club on 01507 526345 and asking for Sue or Marc Giles.