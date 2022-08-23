Quick-thinking midwife who saved Louth baby up for award

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Midwife Angela Chapman with baby Mollie-Ann

Last year, Joanne Collins-Anderson told the Leader the dramatic story of how she and her whole family went down with Covid-19, and then her unborn daughter had unusually reduced movements, and despite being just moments away from tragedy, Mollie-Ann was born happy and healthy – thanks to the actions of midwife Angela Chapman.

After being struck down with Covid in October 2021, Joanne was due to go into Grimsby Hospital for a growth scan that afternoon, but due to her concerns she called the hospital and was advised to go in early by midwife Angela.

The monitor showed that the baby’s heartbeat was still fine at 11am, but during her growth scan appointment at 3pm, Angela brought the scan paperwork out and informed Joanne that her baby’s growth had stopped and would fetch the consultant straight away – a decision which would help to save the baby’s life.

Taking into account that Joanne had recently suffered with Covid-19, the consultant decided Joanne should have a ‘sweep’ and that labour would be induced the following day.

After the sweep, Joanne was asked to have one last check on the heart monitor, and discovered that her baby’s heartbeat had suddenly started to rapidly decline resulting in an emergency caesarean, and less than two hours after arriving at the hospital for the growth scan - Joanne gave birth to a healthy daughter, Mollie-Ann Kay Collins-Anderson.

Joanne said: “Angela’s actions saved my baby’s life. Within a split second, she was running around and getting the consultants to see me.”

To show her gratitude to Angela for saving her baby girl’s life, Joanne nominated her for a Make a Difference award, organised as a chance to say “Thank You” and show recognition and appreciation for people who love to make life better for others – and Angela is now a finalist.

Winners have been selected by a panel of judges and awards will be given in each category, across each local BBC radio station, with Lincolnshire’s ceremony taking place across England in September 2022.

Angela said she was really surprised to learn she had been shortlisted for the award, because for her, she was just doing what she had been trained to do.

"All of my training just kicked in when I saw what was happening,” she said, “It’s like a sixth sense, we just get on and do what needs to be done.

"Even though she retired back in 2015, Angela loved her job so much she returned to work and now, aged 72, and still works three to four shifts a week.

"If Joanne hadn’t been so determined that something was wrong, Mollie wouldn’t be here," Angela said, “We have to always listen to our mums as they know when something’s not right, it’s so important.”