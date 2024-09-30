Remarkable recovery by Woodhall Spa care home two years after warning notice from CQC

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A care home in Woodhall Spa, which looks after elderly people, has completed a remarkable recovery after being slammed by watchdog inspectors only two years ago.

in 2022, the Westerley residential home, of The Broadway, was handed a rating of ‘Requires Improvement’ and also issued with a warning notice after the Care Quality Commission (CQC) found it to be in breach of regulations.

Even a year later, shortfalls remained in place as inspectors found that residents were “not receiving high-quality, personalised care”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But now, after its latest inspection during the summer, the Westerley has been upgraded to a rating of ‘Good’, not just overall but also in all five individual categories, meaning the home is now considered to be safe, effective, caring, responsive and well-led.

Westerley Residential Care Home for the Elderly, of Woodhall Spa, which has been handed a much-improved rating of 'Good' by the Care Quality Commission.

The inspectors’ report said: “The manager has continued to make improvements at the home and has clear processes in place to enhance a positive learning culture.

"Residents and their families were extremely positive about the care provided at the service.

"They told us communication was very good, and residents were well supported by staff who cared about their welfare.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"One relative said: ‘I am over the moon with the management team. They have the knowledge and know what they are doing’.

"The staff managed people’s health efficiently. Everyone we spoke with had confidence in both the management and staff.”

The Westerley is one of several homes run by the Christian organisation, the Leaders Of Worship And Preachers Homes (LWP), which is based in Essex.

The key criterion for admission of residents is that they have an enthusiasm to reside in and embrace an active Christian community. Christian family values are at the heart of the organisation, with daily prayers and regular celebrations of Holy Communion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Westerley, which was opened back to 1955, provides accommodation, nursing and personal care for up to 30 elderly people in an adapted building over three floors. At the time of the CQC’s latest assessment, there were 18 people living there.

Giving an overview of the service, the inspectors’ report said: “Like our last inspection in March, we found improvements that impacted positively on the care people received.

"These included how learning from events was managed, how well residents were supported to access services outside the home and how staff worked with external health professionals.”