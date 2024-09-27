Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The owners of a small care home in Spilsby have expressed their disappointment after criticism from the Care Quality Commission (CQC) watchdog.

Bumblebee Lodge, of Hundleby Road in Hundleby, has been handed a rating of ‘Requires Improvement’ after a CQC inspection during the summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This was despite being rated ‘Good’ in three of the five individual categories, which determined that the residential home, which looks after people with learning difficulties or autism, was effective, caring and responsive.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And it came even though the CQC’s report admitted: “There were many positive comments from residents and relatives about how well staff communicated with families, and how they went the extra mile to ensure residents lived a meaningful life.”

Bumblebee Lodge care home in Spilsby, which has been handed a rating of 'Requires Improvement' by the Care Quality Commission.

Bumblebee Lodge, which is registered to support three people, providing accommodation and personal care, is run by the family-owned provider Boulevard Care Ltd, also based in Spilsby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The company issued a statement, which said: “We would like to assure everyone that the care and wellbeing of our clients remains our primary focus.

"The issues raised at the inspection have been addressed and actioned. We are working with the local council and, with support from our directors and the senior management team at Bumblebee Lodge, we are offering improved levels of service.

"We look forward to a future inspection by the CQC, where the improvements put in place will be seen as a positive step towards achieving the previous rating of ‘Good’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We would like to assure all concerned that the quality levels of service will be maintained as we continually strive to become an outstanding provider of care.”

The CQC inspectors’ report said: “There were a number of concerns that could affect residents’ safety. These included safeguarding not always being managed robustly.

"Risks were not always well managed. There was a lack of clarity over how staffing levels were managed, and concerns around medicines management. There was also a lack of clear processes in place to learn from events.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Although staff had a good knowledge of the people at the home, assessment processes did not always give them the information they needed to safely support them.”

On another positive note, the CQC recognised that the home “worked effectively” with residents to ensure they had “independence, choice and control in their day-to-day lives”, including with regard to care and treatment.