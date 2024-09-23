Staff have 'clear focus on improving residents' lives' at praised Louth care home

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A care home in Louth, where staff “have a clear focus on improving residents’ lives”, is celebrating a rating of ‘Good’ from watchdog inspectors.

The Rowans, which is operated by Boulevard Care Ltd, provides personal care and support for up to 12 people with learning disabilities or autism.

It was subjected to an unannounced assessment by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) during the summer and emerged with flying colours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Residents told us that care was provided in the way they wanted,” said the inspectors’ report. “They felt safe and well supported without unnecessary restrictions.

The Rowans care home, close to the centre of Louth, which has been handed a rating of 'Good' by the Care Quality Commission.

"Residents felt that staff were kind, caring and compassionate.They were treated with dignity and respect. One resident described the staff as their ‘family’.

"Staff spoke positively about their roles. They enjoyed caring for and supporting residents and had a clear focus on improving lives.

"We saw positive and respectful relationships between residents and staff. There was an open culture of communication.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Rowans comprises a spacious, contemporary nine-bedroom bungalow and an adjacent three-bed lodge building, close to the town centre on Eastgate.

The inspectors found that residents’ health was well managed and monitored, as were their medicines.

They were “supported to maintain a clean, tidy and hygienic home and felt able to make decisions about their care”.

At the time of the review, the home’s manager was away and unlikely to return for some time. The interim replacement was inexperienced but was found to be “capable and approachable” and was carrying out the role “effectively”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The manager told us she had a team of staff ready to learn and embrace change, and was confident people had access to the services they required to live healthy and fulfilling lives,” the CQC report went on.

"Staff also received relevant training to be more effective in their roles, and support through supervision and appraisal.”

Praise was reserved too for Boulevard Care, the family-run provider of the home for the last 11 years.

The report said: “Staff and management spoke highly of the company and felt proud to work there. They felt supported, valued and respected.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The management team also ensured “there were always enough suitably skilled staff working”, while residents’ care plans “contained essential information” to boost their independence.

Many residents enjoyed going out into the local community to “develop improved social skills”.