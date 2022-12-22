A diabetic woman is urgently appealing to the Louth public to help her find her vital insulin pump which went missing on Sunday.

An example of the insulin pump.

Joanne Botterill attended the Louth Playhouse on Sunday with the Wragby scouts for the Christmas film outing, and during the event, her insulin pump went missing and was possibly scooped up by mistake.

The pump (an example of the device is pictured here) looks like a smart phone with a round location tile on the back.

Now Joanne is urgently appealing to anyone who may have attended the screening on Sunday to check their pockets and bags, and those of their children, to see if the pump can be returned to her before Christmas as injecting insulin is damaging to her health, and she desperately needs the pump back

Joanne said: “I am absolutely devastated as this is truly is my lifeline. I cannot buy another one either so if I don’t find it then life will be very different.

"An anonymous hand in at the cinema would be amazing. It is of no use to anyone else, but everything to me.

"It’s all I want for Christmas right now.”

