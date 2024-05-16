VIDEO: Freemason Chris on the second half of epic Walk the Edge challenge

Chris Jones takes a break in Aberaeron.

​After reaching the half-way point of an epic charity challenge, a Woodhall Spa Freemason is heading back to Wales to finish the job.

​Chris Jones set off on a round Britain walk entitled Walk the Edge on New Years Day 2023, aiming to raise up to £100,000 for the Freemasons’ charity the Masonic Charitable Foundation (MCF).

He has now been back to Wales for three weeks, walking the west coast of the country and taking it steady so as not to aggravate his foot and reached the landmark 3,000 miles, the halfway point, before returning to Lincolnshire for a few weeks to attend meetings.

He is now gearing up to return to Wales this weekend to finish the second half of his challenge, and will not be returning to Woodhall Spa until the walk is completed, which should be early next year.

"The Pembrokshire coast is brutal to walk,” Chris said, “It’s very up and down but at least it’s done and the hardest part was around the highlands of Scotland as it was really isolated up there, but it’s nice to be back in civilisation.

“I got quite emotional when I realised I’d hit 3,000 miles and was halfway through.”

Chris said as word has been spreading around the country about his challenge, he’s had many offers of a bed for the night, hot showers, meals, coffees, and even nice places to rest his head for the night including a glamourous glamping pod.

A view of the scenery on the Welsh coast near Aberaeron and Cardigan.

"I'm quite looking forward to the next bit,” he said, “Walking through the summer will be good as I much prefer walking in the heat than the freezing winter so hopefully it’ll be easier than it was.

"I’m feeling good and healthy, both physically and mentally, apart from my foot which I think will never go away, but I’m as prepared as I can be and I just want to crack on now and get on with it.”

So far, Chris has raised nearly £34,000 for the MCF. To make a donation, visit https://bit.ly/3Cg32Jo