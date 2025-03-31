Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

“Like a phoenix rising from the ashes” – that’s what villagers in the Horncastle area are saying as work to repair their partially collapsed church draws to a happy end.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Just over five years ago, the tower at St John The Baptist Church in High Toynton crumbled, forcing the historic church to close its doors.

At the time, the Rev Canon Charles Patrick, rector of the Horncastle parish, said: “It was very dramatic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The tower at the west end of the church completely collapsed. It came down very quickly. The village probably thought it was an earthquake!”

Flashback to 2020 and the collapsed tower at the west end of St John The Baptist Church in High Toynton. (PHOTO BY: John Aron Photography)

Cue complex plans to restore the Victorian structure at a cost of more than £250,000.

The High Toynton community raised a substantial sum for scaffolding to save the building, and a £200,000 grant from the National Lottery Heritage Fund provided a massive boost.

The Covid pandemic led to delays. But now there is finally light at the end of the tunnel, with the initial phase of the project only weeks away from completion and St John’s, on Gravel Pit Lane, off Tetford Road, likely to be fully open to the public again in June.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The work has not only resulted in a restored west end of the church, complete with new porchway and restored nave, built using the original stone where possible. It has also succeeded in bringing the village together, creating a sense of collective pride.

Scaffolding goes up to save the church building.

Mr Patrick, who oversees seven churches within the parish, said this week: “The way the local community has pulled together has been a wonderful thing.

"It is only a small community, but their dedication and hard work in seeing this project through has been fantastic.

“I must also pay tribute to the stonemasons, who have been so good. They are obviously very skilled and know their job. They have been good people to work with.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The first phase has been all about making the west end of the church secure and whole again.

How the church looked before the tower collapsed. (PHOTO BY: National Churches Trust)

"Funding is in place for the next phase, which involves all the internal furnishings, such as a new kitchen and toilets, to make the church a real community facility.

"Since the collapse, we have been able to hold a few services and events at the other end of the church. But the grand re-opening of the whole building is pencilled in for the weekend of November 15 and 16.”

One of High Toynton’s great characters, Kenny Bell, 72, who helps to maintain the churchyard, told the BBC: “We were devastated to see the state of the church after the collapse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But the change now has to be seen to be believed. The phoenix can rise from the so-called ashes.

"Something so dreadful has, in the end, had a positive feeling of bringing people together.”

St John’s was originally constructed in the 13th century but rebuilt in 1872. The tower had been an addition to the church but was considered “too big for the main building”. For many years, it was held tight by metal braces before being underpinned during the 1980s.

After the collapse, stonemasons initially described the restoration as “mission impossible”. But now they are proud of what they have achieved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"When the village held an open day, there was so much positivity and feedback,” said Paul Booth, managing director and founder of Booths Stonemasonry, the Lincoln-based architectural conservation business behind the project.

"The new-look church will not just be a place of worship but also a community space, hosting events such as classes and dances.”

Paul was head mason at Lincoln Cathedral until 2017, and most of his team also worked there, so they brought guaranteed expertise to the High Toynton scheme.

"Our work started last October, so it will have taken us about six months to finish.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It probably looked complicated, but structural projects are among our specialisms, so it was fairly straightforward for us.

"We have years of experience and it was planned so carefully to make sure there were no unknowns.

"The driving force behind the project was Irving Patrick, a consultancy based in Lincoln, and we also worked alongside architect Carl Andrews, director of Soul Architects in Worksop.”