All set for a right Royal celebration weekend

Preparations are almost complete in the build up to the big bank holiday weekend to celebrate King Charles III’s coronation.

Among other things, Sleaford area residents and aviation enthusiasts were excited to see the rehearsal of a Coronation flypast due to take place over Buckingham Palace on Saturday, May 6.

The cavalcade of aircraft from all three armed forces gathered last Tuesday in the skies over Lincolnshire to form a procession over the town, lining up with College Hall at RAF Cranwell which doubled up as the King’s residence.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Everything from Juno helicopters to the Lancaster bomber were in the skies, along with Typhoons and the latest F35 Lightnings.

Coronation crown craft session led by Sleaford library assistant Stephanie Pleasance, with Olivia Lanzon, aged one, of Ruskington and Dexter Keep, aged seven, of Sleaford.

There have been other local activities too such as a crown crafting session for youngsters on Saturday morning at Sleaford Library where families could have a go at decorating their own crowns to wear for the many street parties and celebration events taking place in and around the town and district. If you are holding an event, send in your photos of the day to: [email protected], via our Facebook page or via our website at: https://submit.nationalworld.com/?ref=LWLD

Advertisement

Advertisement

The main event in Sleaford will be on Saturday at Boston Road Recreation Ground from 9am to 7.30pm.

Sleaford Town Crier, John Griffiths and the Mayor will open the event at 12.15pm.

Entry will be free, with free attractions and entertainment included.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Typhoons cruise overhead in the flypast procession.

There will be a large screen to watch the coronation coverage and a charity fancy dress fun run (starting at 1.30pm) on the rear field.

There will be food, drink and trade stalls, face painting, bouncy castles, vintage games, a picnic and drinks marquee and children’s fair rides (charges will apply).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Live entertainment will go on all day featuring the Boys and Girls Brigade Band, Angels Dance Squad, Sleaford Ukulele Orchestra, Sunstrokes of St George’s Academy, Lincolnshire Vocal Academy, The Kilburns, Reborn and culminating with headline act Planet Abba at 6pm.