Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
9 hours ago Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2023 inductees revealed
1 hour ago RMT members back further rail strike action
2 hours ago Ed Sheeran wins Thinking Out Loud copyright court case
4 hours ago King Charles & Camilla lookalikes on GMB ‘worst I’ve ever seen’
7 hours ago Coronation Street and Hot Fuzz actress dies aged 93
9 hours ago Bobby Davro’s fiancée dies days after heartbreaking cancer news

All set for a right Royal celebration weekend

Preparations are almost complete in the build up to the big bank holiday weekend to celebrate King Charles III’s coronation.

Andy Hubbert
By Andy Hubbert
Published 4th May 2023, 17:30 BST

Among other things, Sleaford area residents and aviation enthusiasts were excited to see the rehearsal of a Coronation flypast due to take place over Buckingham Palace on Saturday, May 6.

The cavalcade of aircraft from all three armed forces gathered last Tuesday in the skies over Lincolnshire to form a procession over the town, lining up with College Hall at RAF Cranwell which doubled up as the King’s residence.

Everything from Juno helicopters to the Lancaster bomber were in the skies, along with Typhoons and the latest F35 Lightnings.

Most Popular
Coronation crown craft session led by Sleaford library assistant Stephanie Pleasance, with Olivia Lanzon, aged one, of Ruskington and Dexter Keep, aged seven, of Sleaford.Coronation crown craft session led by Sleaford library assistant Stephanie Pleasance, with Olivia Lanzon, aged one, of Ruskington and Dexter Keep, aged seven, of Sleaford.
Coronation crown craft session led by Sleaford library assistant Stephanie Pleasance, with Olivia Lanzon, aged one, of Ruskington and Dexter Keep, aged seven, of Sleaford.

There have been other local activities too such as a crown crafting session for youngsters on Saturday morning at Sleaford Library where families could have a go at decorating their own crowns to wear for the many street parties and celebration events taking place in and around the town and district. If you are holding an event, send in your photos of the day to: [email protected], via our Facebook page or via our website at: https://submit.nationalworld.com/?ref=LWLD

The main event in Sleaford will be on Saturday at Boston Road Recreation Ground from 9am to 7.30pm.

Sleaford Town Crier, John Griffiths and the Mayor will open the event at 12.15pm.

Entry will be free, with free attractions and entertainment included.

Typhoons cruise overhead in the flypast procession.Typhoons cruise overhead in the flypast procession.
Typhoons cruise overhead in the flypast procession.

There will be a large screen to watch the coronation coverage and a charity fancy dress fun run (starting at 1.30pm) on the rear field.

There will be food, drink and trade stalls, face painting, bouncy castles, vintage games, a picnic and drinks marquee and children’s fair rides (charges will apply).

Live entertainment will go on all day featuring the Boys and Girls Brigade Band, Angels Dance Squad, Sleaford Ukulele Orchestra, Sunstrokes of St George’s Academy, Lincolnshire Vocal Academy, The Kilburns, Reborn and culminating with headline act Planet Abba at 6pm.

The Slea Paddlers will be holding a canoeing ‘have-a-go’ day at the slipway from 10am to 3pm, while Sleaford Farmers’ Market will be in the Market Place from 8am to 1.30pm.

Related topics:Charles IIICoronation