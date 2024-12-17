American aircrash memorial unveiling

What Happened To The Lazy Lout, by David Bristow.

A new memorial is being unveiled to commemorate decorated American combat veterans killed in a tragic mid-air collision a week before Christmas 1944.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The training flight accident above Carlton Scroop, between Sleaford and Grantham, also mortally wounded a Dalmatian dog – Major Jerry – the beloved squadron mascot on board one of the aircraft.

Ernest Ward Jnr, the son of crash survivor Tech Sgt Ernest P Ward, will be travelling from America for the occasion to share the plaque unveiling with the family of Staff Sgt Stanley Wells who perished.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Organisers have invited two Dalmatian dogs, one from Dalmatian Rescue, to honour the mascot breed and memories of the men – told to gripping effect in ‘What Happened to You Lazy Lou?’ by local author Dave Bristow.

The ceremony will take place 80 years on from the day of the collision at 11am on Wednesday December 18 at nearby Sudbrook Moor Golf Club at Carlton Scroop.

One aircraft crashed close to the village school and wreckage fell in a field next to what is now the first fairway at the golf club.

The second aircraft tried, but just failed, to reach the airfield at RAF Cranwell. Both aircraft flew from RAF Barkston Heath near Grantham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

South Kesteven District Council is supporting the event as part of its military heritage commemoration as it develops a trail of the numerous wartime airfields in the district which were occupied by American aviators.

For anyone wishing to learn more about the tragedy, the book What Happened to You Lazy Lou? can be purchased at Amazon.co.uk.