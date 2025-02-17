Appeal for help as Horncastle prepares to mark 80th anniversary of VE Day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An appeal for help has been issued ahead of a special event in Horncastle to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War in Europe.

To commemorate VE Day back in 1945, the Horncastle History and Heritage Society is putting on an exhibition at the Joseph Banks Centre on Bridge Street, starting on Thursday, April 3.

But the society would like to hear from anyone in the area who has any items or information, relating to VE Day, that could be used as part of the exhibition.

Adam Cartwright, a member of the organisation, said: “Do you have any memories of VE Day in Horncastle? Or did your parents or grandparents tell you what they did on that day?

A wartime event in Market Place, Horncastle, possibly an RAF display during War Weapons Week in April, 1941. (PHOTO BY: Horncastle History and Heritage Society).

"The society is very keen to hear about how the town celebrated the end of the war. We would like to include some thoughts about the events that took place that day as part of the exhibition.

"Or maybe you still have some memorabilia from the day? We would be very interested in borrowing it for the exhibition.”

If you can help in any way, please contact the society at its email address, [email protected]. Alternatively, you can drop a letter to the Joseph Banks Centre, Bridge Street, Horncastle, LN9 5HZ.

VE (Victory in Europe) Day is the day that marks the formal acceptance by the Allies of World War Two of Germany’s unconditional surrender of its armed forces on Tuesday, May 8, 1945.

Prime Minister Winston Churchill announced the end of the war on the radio, and celebrations erupted around Britain, with street parties, dancing and singing.