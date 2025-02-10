New service in Horncastle to help elderly people with jobs around the house
Pensioners are often unsure who to call when they need help with home maintenance.
But the charity, Age UK Lindsey, has now launched a new Handy Help service for elderly residents living in Horncastle and within a five-mile radius of the town.
It’s a trusted, reasonably priced service that covers jobs such as carpentry, basic plumbing, fitting handrails and home security, such as fitting locks, key safes and door chains.
Handymen or women can also be called upon to fit carpets, clear paths, fit curtain rails and curtains, change light bulbs, assemble flat-pack furniture and move or relocate furniture, as well as deal with small painting and tiling jobs.
A spokesperson for Age UK Lindsey said: “We are extremely proud to launch this new Handy Help service.
"All the profits go back into our services, which directly support older people in our local area.
"Don’t miss out! Call Age UK Lindsey today on 01405 524242 to discuss any work you would like us to do or to leave a message with your contact details.
"You will then be able to book your slot and receive a free quotation for your work. There are no hidden costs.”
Age UK Lindsey is an independent charity, working to promote and improve the wellbeing of elderly people within the district via a range of services.
It also campaigns to raise awareness of the needs of the elderly, offers information and advice, and aims to reduce loneliness and social isolation.