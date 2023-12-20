BREAKING NEWS: Kings Champion Francis Dymoke has passed away
The Kings Champion, Francis Dymoke of Scrivelsby, has sadly died aged 68, it has been announced.
Francis John Fane Marmion Dymoke, 34th Lord of Scrivelsby and 8th of Tetford, died on Monday night (December 18).
Mr Dymoke, whose family and ancestors were granted the Scrivelsby Estate in 1066 by William the Conqueror, had played a starring role in King Charles III’s Coronation back in May this year.
The title of King or Queen’s Champion has been held by the Dymoke family since the Middle Ages, and Mr Dymoke was seen bearing the King’s Standard during the Coronation by millions of people around the world, an experience he said was a “great privilege”.
We will bring more tributes to Mr Dymoke as we have them, and a full tribute will be in this coming week’s Horncastle News.