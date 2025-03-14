Councils reaffirm commitment to restore Alford windmill

An artist's impression of the planned improvements to the site and restoration at Alford windmill.

Representatives from Lincolnshire County Council, East Lindsey District Council and the Alford Windmill Trust have met to reaffirm their commitment to bringing the historic mill back into use.

Coun Colin Matthews, who represents Alford on Lincolnshire County Council, which currently owns the windmill site, said: “It’s promising to see that partners are still dedicated to finding a resolution that will move this project forward and exploring all options to make the necessary repairs and develop the site into a viable visitor attraction.

“Our funding pot of over £450,000, which we have set aside for the windmill repair project, is still committed.

"We all still want to see these plans come to fruition. And with this agreement in principle, we’re exploring options that would see us gift the windmill to the local community, through the Alford Windmill Trust, and provide our funding to repair the cap and sails."

In December last year, East Lindsey District Council agreed to reallocate Government funding to Alford Manor House to avoid the risk of losing the funding and ensure it remained in Alford to benefit the town.

Coun Graham Marsh, Portfolio Holder for Community Safety, Leisure and Culture and Carbon Reduction at East Lindsey District Council, said: “It’s clear that from a community level, right up to county level, we all want to see this happen. The question is exactly how do we do it? Thankfully, I’m confident we have the right people around the table, reaffirming their commitment to the Alford Windmill project.

“Conversations will continue here at the district council on how our officers can best support the conservation work at the windmill, preserving its heritage.”

John Smith, of the Alford Windmill Trust, said: “We’re grateful that the county and district councils are still supporting our dream of seeing Alford Windmill turn again. It’s only by working together that we can make this a reality.

“We’re keen to see the project benefit the Alford area as much as possible. This should include providing opportunities for local businesses to be involved in the development work itself, as well as once the windmill is operational again.

“We’re still at the start of the journey, but this is a positive step in the right direction that will help us rebuild confidence in this project. With the support of not just the councils, but the community too, we can build momentum again and help create a lasting legacy for the town.”