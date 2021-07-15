Grimsby Minster Cafe officially re-opens after revamp

The reopening of the Grimsby Minster cafe.

St James’ Square has recently undergone refurbishment, with the new public space adorned with installations depicting Grimsby’s fishing heritage and a grand re-opening took place on Friday (July 9).

Bishop Nigel Peyton opened the proceedings with the civic party who announced the official opening of Grimsby Minster Café, followed by a peel of the minster bells.

Leader of North East Lincolnshire Council, Councillor Philip Jackson and Mayor of North East Lincolnshire, Councillor David Hasthorpe and Mayoress Sandra Hathorpe were in attendance.

Grimsby Minster.

“Grimsby Minster is becoming a thriving place to be, with a rich arts, culture and heritage offer,” Coun Hasthorpe said, “It’s hoped the cafe will bring people together to look inside the Minster, enjoy the new-look cafe and look at the new Square. It’s a place to be proud of, there’s a positive future with the cultural and regeneration work that is going on in the town.”

In his speech, Coun Jackson said: "Grimsby Minster is an integral part of the Heritage Trail, which runs from Wellowgate, through Victoria Street, Abbeygate, over the new Garth Lane bridge and across to the Kasbah on the Docks."

The new Grimsby Minster Cafe will welcome residents, local community groups and visitors and have outdoor seating available to enjoy alfresco refreshments, which are sourced from local suppliers and features a range of Lincolnshire produce.

The Minster has also been undergoing serious works to the roof, plasterwork, replaced a missing pinocle, a new boiler and restored the flagpole, all made possible by funding from the National Lottery Heritage Fund and COVID Recovery Fund.

Covid Recovery Consultant Emma Olivier-Townrow said: “We are really excited to welcome visitors from Grimsby, Greater Lincolnshire and beyond to enjoy the minsters’ cultural offering and café space.

“The space has been designed to be inclusive, inspiring and a place where friends of the Minster, whether new or old, can find solace and good coffee, as we emerge out of the pandemic.

“The team are currently developing a vibrant programme of activity for later in the year, that supports local artists and creative enterprises. We have a fantastic space and opportunity for artworks to be displayed in the minster.

“Grimsby Minster really is a place for everyone.”

The reopening of the cafe also coincides with the visit of the Grimsby Imp, as part of the Lincoln Imp Trail (read the full story of the Grimsby Imp here).

Grimsby Minster Café will be open from 9.30am until 2.30pm, and then regularly at those times five days a week, each Tuesday to Saturday. To book your interest in volunteer roles contact [email protected] or call (01472) 277277.