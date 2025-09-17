Heritage Open Days in North Kesteven

By Andy Hubbert
Published 17th Sep 2025, 16:48 BST
Victorian blacksmiths forge demonstrations outside Navigation House. Byron Robinson of Vitriol Historic with Heritage Tourism assistant at Navigation House, Pauline Collett. Photo: David Dawsonplaceholder image
The stories, landmarks, and legacy of North Kesteven and Lincolnshire during Heritage Open Days, running from September 12-21.

This nationwide festival offers a unique opportunity to explore the district’s rich history through free access to historic buildings, guided walks, and behind-the-scenes tours.

Whether you're a resident or a visitor, there’s something for everyone.

In North Kesteven, highlights included a Victorian Blacksmith demonstration at Navigation House in Sleaford which took place on Saturday September 13, and an exhibition at Cranwell Aviation Heritage Museum exploring the origins of College Hall.

