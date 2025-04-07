Revived book, 'Horncastle At War', is launched at town's VE Day exhibition

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A revived book has been launched at the special ‘Victory In Horncastle’ exhibition to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The exhibition, organised by the Horncastle History and Heritage Society, is currently running at the Joseph Banks Centre on Bridge Street every Thursday, Friday and Saturday (10 am to 4 pm) until June 8.

And now complementing it is ‘Horncastle At War’, a book that tells the story of the town during World War Two, as seen through the eyes of a young boy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The account was written 30 years ago by local man Len Blades and published for the Horncastle area. Now his family has given the society permission to reproduce the story.

Copies of 'Horncastle At War', which has been reproduced to coincide with an exhibition to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day.

"We have done just that, using the original text exactly as Len wrote it, but with modern typesetting and repro, and a new selection of images,” said Adam Cartwright, a member of the society.

“The book is on sale at the Joseph Banks Centre for £7.50 and will also be available at JWL Perkins’ newsagent’s on Market Place in Horncastle.”

The exhibition, which opened on Thursday last week, has been well received by visitors. Featuring items of information and memorabilia, donated by residents, it is a snapshot of local life during wartime and how victory was celebrated in the town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event, which follows a public appeal by the society for items and memories, has been supported by East Lindsey District Council and Horncastle Town Council.

VE Day is the day, on Tuesday, May 8 1945, that marks the formal acceptance by the Allies of Germany’s unconditional surrender of its armed forces.