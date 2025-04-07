Revived book, 'Horncastle At War', is launched at town's VE Day exhibition
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The exhibition, organised by the Horncastle History and Heritage Society, is currently running at the Joseph Banks Centre on Bridge Street every Thursday, Friday and Saturday (10 am to 4 pm) until June 8.
And now complementing it is ‘Horncastle At War’, a book that tells the story of the town during World War Two, as seen through the eyes of a young boy.
The account was written 30 years ago by local man Len Blades and published for the Horncastle area. Now his family has given the society permission to reproduce the story.
"We have done just that, using the original text exactly as Len wrote it, but with modern typesetting and repro, and a new selection of images,” said Adam Cartwright, a member of the society.
“The book is on sale at the Joseph Banks Centre for £7.50 and will also be available at JWL Perkins’ newsagent’s on Market Place in Horncastle.”
The exhibition, which opened on Thursday last week, has been well received by visitors. Featuring items of information and memorabilia, donated by residents, it is a snapshot of local life during wartime and how victory was celebrated in the town.
The event, which follows a public appeal by the society for items and memories, has been supported by East Lindsey District Council and Horncastle Town Council.
VE Day is the day, on Tuesday, May 8 1945, that marks the formal acceptance by the Allies of Germany’s unconditional surrender of its armed forces.