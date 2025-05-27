School to host Sleaford 1940s Day

There will be vintage vehicle exhibits at the Sleaford 1940s Day. (Image from previous event)

Sleaford’s now annual 1940s Day event will be held this year on Saturday June 28, again in the grounds of William Alvey School.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event is organised by Sleaford Town Council in partnership with the primary school and will take place from 11am until 4pm.

The popular event is suitable for all the family, so you can bring your chairs, picnic and spend the day there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Made all the more significant with this year being the 80th anniversary of VE Day and VJ Day, there will be live music and dancing, horse and carriage rides, tours of the school’s restored air raid shelter museum, re-enactments, demonstrations, static vintage vehicle displays and there is even a ‘Dig for Victory’ children’s activity planting and growing your own vegetables.

There will be trophies for the best dressed family too.

There will be Punch and Judy shows, vintage hair styling, trade stalls, food and drink, face painting, vintage games, bouncy castles, vintage children’s fair ride and balloon modelling.

You can also dress in 1940s/vintage style with a chance of winning the best dressed competition with trophies for best adult, child and family.

And it is free admission to all entertainment and attractions. Service dogs only permitted