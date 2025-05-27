School to host Sleaford 1940s Day
The event is organised by Sleaford Town Council in partnership with the primary school and will take place from 11am until 4pm.
The popular event is suitable for all the family, so you can bring your chairs, picnic and spend the day there.
Made all the more significant with this year being the 80th anniversary of VE Day and VJ Day, there will be live music and dancing, horse and carriage rides, tours of the school’s restored air raid shelter museum, re-enactments, demonstrations, static vintage vehicle displays and there is even a ‘Dig for Victory’ children’s activity planting and growing your own vegetables.
There will be Punch and Judy shows, vintage hair styling, trade stalls, food and drink, face painting, vintage games, bouncy castles, vintage children’s fair ride and balloon modelling.
You can also dress in 1940s/vintage style with a chance of winning the best dressed competition with trophies for best adult, child and family.
And it is free admission to all entertainment and attractions. Service dogs only permitted
