Support for broadcast engineering charity to create new museum.

Plans to create a broadcasting museum at a former RAF base have moved a step closer thanks to the support of West Lindsey District Council

The museum will house a large collection of historical broadcast equipment and vehicles

The Broadcast Engineering Conservation Group (BECG) purchased the Old Sergeants’ Mess building at Hemswell Cliff last year and has been working hard to transform the building.

RAF Hemswell was sold by the MOD in the mid-1980s and the former operational building was sold as a commercial and industrial space.

For the past 12 years the Sergeants’ Mess building stood empty and became an eyesore, acting as a hot spot for anti-social behaviour.

The charity approached West Lindsey District Council to help fund the replacement of the broken windows at the site in a bid to protect it from further damage, especially over the winter.

Coun Paul Howitt-Cowan, ward member for Hemswell Cliff, welcomed the investment.

He said: “I am delighted to see this beautiful old building beginning to regain some of it’s former glory.

"The regeneration works are already having a positive impact on the community as the building, which occupies a prominent position in the heart of the village is much improved and we are delighted that the charity are positively contributing to our cultural and heritage offer in the district.”

As a museum, the building will house the charity’s large collection of historically valuable broadcast equipment and outside broadcast vehicles.

One of the charity’s preserved television cameras was used to televise the late Queen’s Coronation in 1953.

Paul Marshall, BECG Chairman, thanked the Council for its support on the project so far.

He said: “Over the years it was empty our building had suffered from leaking roofs and well over 150 broken window panes.

"Thanks to help from West Lindsey District Council, the windows are now all repaired and we’re ready for the winter with our building once again watertight and dry throughout.”

For more information about the charity and to get involved visit: www.becg.tv

Sally Grindrod-Smith, Director of Planning and Regeneration at West Lindsey District Council added: “Hemswell Cliff is an important area for employment growth in West Lindsey with its excellent connectivity to the important A15 corridor and the UK Food Valley.

"We are working hard to deliver the Food Enterprise Zone to bring new jobs and opportunities to the area.