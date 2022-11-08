Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Talk on legacies of Lancaster at aviation group

The next meeting of the Sleaford and District Legionnaires Aviation Society will feature a talk entitled ‘Lancaster Legacies’.

By Andy Hubbert
4 minutes ago
The talk in Sleaford will take a closer look at the technical legacy left behind by the Lancaster Bomber.
The talk in Sleaford will take a closer look at the technical legacy left behind by the Lancaster Bomber.

It will be given by Patrick Geary, a tour guide at the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight at RAF Coningsby, who has delivered past lectures to the Society.

'Lancaster Legacies' will give an insight into what the Avro Lancaster evolved into both during and after the Second World War, such as the York, Lancastrian and Tudor airliners, together with the Lincoln bomber and Shackleton Maritime Reconnaissance aircraft.

He concludes with examples of Lancaster, Lancastrian and Lincoln flying test beds.The meeting will be held on Tuesday November 15 at the Legionnaires Club, 6 Watergate, Sleaford, Lincolnshire, NG34 7RZAll visitors are welcome.

Most Popular

Doors will open at 7pm. Admission for non-members is £2.

Advertisement

More stories:

Album artwork through the ages not to be missed at Lincolnshire museum

Canadian tells of his links to Coningsby

LancasterTudor
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Follow us