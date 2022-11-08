The talk in Sleaford will take a closer look at the technical legacy left behind by the Lancaster Bomber.

It will be given by Patrick Geary, a tour guide at the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight at RAF Coningsby, who has delivered past lectures to the Society.

'Lancaster Legacies' will give an insight into what the Avro Lancaster evolved into both during and after the Second World War, such as the York, Lancastrian and Tudor airliners, together with the Lincoln bomber and Shackleton Maritime Reconnaissance aircraft.

He concludes with examples of Lancaster, Lancastrian and Lincoln flying test beds.The meeting will be held on Tuesday November 15 at the Legionnaires Club, 6 Watergate, Sleaford, Lincolnshire, NG34 7RZAll visitors are welcome.

Doors will open at 7pm. Admission for non-members is £2.

