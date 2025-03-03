Wartime memories needed for nostalgic exhibition at Louth Museum

A final appeal has been issued by Louth Museum for information and photographs to boost its next exhibition.

Each year, the Broadbank museum stages a temporary exhibition for its summer season which proves popular with visitors.

The theme for this year is ‘Growing Up In Louth 1939-1989’, which opens on Wednesday, April 2 and runs until Saturday, October 25 on Wednesdays to Saturdays from 10 am to 4 pm.

Curator Julie Gough explained: “The exhibition will feature a display of beautiful photographs, some oral history recordings, information about the period, activities for children, and a variety of other relevant items of interest. It will be a nostalgic look at life in the 20th century.

"The exhibition is almost complete now, but the organisers would still like to have a few more written accounts of growing up in Louth during the war years.

"If you were a child or young person during the Second World War, and grew up in Louth, we would love to hear from you.”

Anyone who can help should contact the museum by calling 01507 601211 and leave a message for Julie Gough. She will then contact you to arrange to talk to you by phone or in person.

Alternatively, you could write to Louth Museum at 4, Broadbank, Louth, Lincolnshire, LN11 0EQ or email [email protected]

The launch of ‘Growing Up In Louth 1939-1989’ exhibition coincides with the re-opening of the family-friendly museum for its new season.

A host of events, exhibitions and lectures is planned for the year ahead. Visit the museum’s website at www.louthmuseum.org.uk for all the details