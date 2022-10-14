Work to install new mosaic mural in Boston starts today
Work to install a much-anticipated public artwork celebrating Boston’s heritage is starting today (Friday).
The mosaic mural, which feature themes relating to the history of the town, will be installed in the Dolphin Lane Courtyard, off Market Place, from today until Monday.
The artwork has been commissioned by Transported, Heritage Lincolnshire and Boston Borough Council (via National Lottery Heritage Fund’s Townscape Heritage Initiative).
Artist Karen Francesca has worked with residents to create a new spectacular heritage mosaic artwork, and has founded the Boston School of Mosaic where people come together and learn skills in mosaic making.
Transported say the new artwork will “reflect local community and cultural groups”, who will feature in the ‘stained glass windows’ design of the mosaic. It will also feature “the unique landscapes and habitats of this area, detailing the flora and fauna of Boston and its surrounds”.
A transported spokesperson added: “In community outreach sessions, participants have reflected on how they feel about themselves in relation to changing times and Boston’s stories of migration. The mosaic also includes reference to Boston’s Pilgrim history, and ceramic ‘beads’ have been made that acknowledge the Wampum bead. These pieces will form the borders of an allegorical map showing Boston’s fascinating history and unique geographical position.”
Of the project, Karen Francesca said: “The quality of the interactions we have in working with local people in Boston has been remarkable. The personalised ceramic tiles we make include the names of loved ones, someone lost, a phrase about the world, or a meaningful pattern.
“They crystallise feelings and provide an opportunity for their expression no matter how briefly, and we cannot know how frequently these opportunities arise.
“It’s the overlooked parts of the town like this which, like any parts of us when neglected, impact overall. By nurturing the space, bringing it to life with plants, and through the telling of stories, subjective histories, we hope to increase both interest and empathy in public space, thus building ‘social architecture.’’
Everyone is invited to visit the site during the installation.
Transported Programme Manager, Rachel Bryant, commented: “This work of public art is an example of what is achievable when local people, agencies, communities and organisations work together and find common themes.
“As well as the representation of what is important to local people in this heritage mosaic, we are left with a legacy for the town in the Boston School of Mosaic, who will continue to use their mosaic-making skills in other local projects.”
The Dolphin Lane Project and the Boston School of Mosaic is made possible thanks to Boston Townscape Heritage Project, Heritage Lincolnshire, National Lottery Heritage Fund, Boston Borough Council, Asda Foundation, Fydell House, Laticrete UK, Smartmove Hotels, Arts Council England and Transported.
