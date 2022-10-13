MURDER TRIAL: Man accused of murdering Boston woman tells court he does not know of anyone who saw her alive after he returned to their flat

The remains of Ilona Golabek, inset, were found at Witham Way Country Park, in Boston.

Kamil Ranoszek, 42, denies murdering his long term partner, Miss Golabek, 27, at their Wormgate home on the night of November 9 last year.

The prosecution allege Ranoszek battered Miss Golabek to death after returning from a friend’s birthday at about 11pm.

Parts of her body were discovered three months later in Witham Way Country Park.

Ranoszek told a jury at Lincoln Crown Court that he found Miss Golabek sitting on the sofa holding her phone when he returned home on November 9.

He explained that he was tired and went to bed, and told the jury Miss Golabek had vanished when he got up for work.

Ranoszek insisted he did not know who killed Miss Golabek, and said he co-operated with the police after she went missing.

But prosecution barrister Gordon Aspden KC began his cross-examination of Ranoszek with a series of questions about his return to the flat on November 9.

Mr Aspden asked Ranoszek "At 11pm on the night of November 9 you returned home and were left alone in the sitting room of 26a Wormgate with Ilona Golabek. Is that right?

Ranoszek replied "Yes", and confirmed the couple's daughter was asleep in her bedroom.

Mr Aspden then asked "Ilona Golabek was alive?", to which Ranoszek replied "Yes ".

"And well", Mr Aspden enquired, to which Ranoszek again answered "Yes."

Mr Aspden then asked Ranoszek "Do you know of any person in the world who has seen her alive since then?"

He replied "No."

Mr Aspden asked Ranoszek further "Do you know of any person in the world who has had a telephone call from her since then?”

Giving evidence from the witness box, Ranoszek said that two days later a message was received from an employee of an agency in Red Lion Street stating that Ilona contacted him about an appointment that was going to happen the next day.

Ranoszek said he mentioned the contact to his solicitor.

Mr Aspden then asked Ranoszek "Do you know where he is today?”

And Ranoszek replied "The employee, no. I have no idea."

Mr Aspden then asked Ranoszek "Apart from that unknown man do you know any person in the world who has received a phone call from Ilona Golabek, to which he replied "No."

"Or a text message?" Mr Aspden enquired further, to which Ranoszek. added "I know nothing about it."

"Or an email?" Mr Aspden finished, to which Ranoszek again replied "No."

Mr Aspden concluded his opening line of questioning by asking Ranoszek if he knew of any person in the world who could prove that Ilona left the flat alive.

Ranoszek replied "I don't."

Under further questioning from Mr Aspden, Ranoszek said Miss Golabek vanished between 11pm when he went to bed and 2.20am when he got up for work.

Ranoszek agreed that Miss Golabek disappeared without taking her passport, driving licence, tooth brush, purse and bike.

He also agreed that Miss Golabek failed to have any further contact with her daughter's nursery, her employer at Moy Park, her family in Poland and her father who she was due to pick up a prescription for.

"She just vanished?," Mr Aspden asked Ranoszek, to which he replied "Yes."

Mr Aspden then asked Ranoszek "All she had with her were the clothes she was wearing and her mobile phone?," to which he again agreed "Yes."

The jury heard Miss Golabek's mobile phone has never been recovered.

Records show her last call to her sister ended at 10.56pm on November 9.

Mr Aspden asked Ranoszek "Four minutes after she made that last telephone call guess who came home?"

He replied "Possibly, it must have been me."

Ranoszek told the jury he noticed Miss Golabek was missing when he got up for work and began searching for her.

The jury heard Miss Golabek's mobile phone was still being served by masts that served 26a Wormgate after she vanished.

Asked if he had any reason to explain the coincidence Ranoszek replied "I don't."

Ranoszek was also asked to explain the presence of two jars containing small items of Ilona's blood stained clothing.

He replied "No, I don't know. I don't want to speculate."

The jury heard diluted blood stains were also found on the sitting room carpet near the sofa.

Ranoszek told the jury that on occasions the couple made love on the sofa, and accepted it may be vaginal blood, with one incident during the Summer of 2021.