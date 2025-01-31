Another selection of photos from Boston-area schools in January 2000

If you missed the earlier galleries, one is here and the other is here.
1. Twenty-five years ago ...
Turning back the clock 25 years. Scroll down to find the stories ... Photo: Boston Standard
2. Giles School, Old Leake
The Giles School, in Old Leake, playing host to international artists Delphine y Domingo. Photo: Boston Standard
3. Sibsey Primary School
Pupils from Sibsey Primary School holding personal time capsules given to them by school trustees to bury in their gardens. Photo: Boston Standard
4. Staniland Primary School, Boston
Pupils at Staniland Primary School giving their support to Blue Peter's Bring and Buy New Life campaign. Pictured is the cake and furry toys stall. Photo: Boston Standard
