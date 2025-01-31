Another selection of photos from Boston-area schools in January 2000

By David Seymour
Published 31st Jan 2025, 10:37 BST
Updated 31st Jan 2025, 11:21 BST
Here is a third selection of Standard photographs taken at schools in the Boston area in January 2000.

1. Twenty-five years ago ...

The Giles School, in Old Leake, playing host to international artists Delphine y Domingo.

2. Giles School, Old Leake

Pupils from Sibsey Primary School holding personal time capsules given to them by school trustees to bury in their gardens.

3. Sibsey Primary School

Pupils at Staniland Primary School giving their support to Blue Peter's Bring and Buy New Life campaign. Pictured is the cake and furry toys stall.

4. Staniland Primary School, Boston

