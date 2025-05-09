Boston-area schools making the news in May 2000

All these were featured in The Standard in May 2000.
1. Boston West School
Pupils at Boston West learning how to care for animals and the environment surrounding the school during a talk by David Ellis, RSPCA schools liaison officer. Photo: Boston Standard
2. Haven High School, Boston
Pupils from Haven High School, Boston, who had been taking part in a learning and revision programme. The programme was supported by £7,500 from Boston Borough Council and the Education Business Partnership. The programme included a visit to Belton Woods to discover an environment where revision could be mixed with relaxation. Pupils are pictured with headteacher Madelaine Fox, borough council chief executive Mark James, and chairman of the housing and community services committee Coun Richard Leggott. Photo: Boston Standard
3. Frithville Primary School
Pupils from Frithville Primary School waving goodbye to their old classroom. The school had been successful in a bid to the Department for Education and Employment to turn a temporary, mobile classroom into a permanent building. The mobile, which was more than 30 years old, was expected to be replaced by April 2001. Photo: Boston Standard
4. New Leake Primary School
Youngsters from New Leake Primary School taking part in an Easter egg hunt. The event - organised by the PFTA - involved 200 hidden eggs. Pictured with pupils are hunt helpers Janice Locke-Wheaton, Sarah Bibb and Margaret Shaw. The event was held in April ahead of the Easter break from lessons, but was featured in the paper in early May. Photo: Boston Standard
