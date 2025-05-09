Boston-area schools making the news in May 2000

2 . Haven High School, Boston

Pupils from Haven High School, Boston, who had been taking part in a learning and revision programme. The programme was supported by £7,500 from Boston Borough Council and the Education Business Partnership. The programme included a visit to Belton Woods to discover an environment where revision could be mixed with relaxation. Pupils are pictured with headteacher Madelaine Fox, borough council chief executive Mark James, and chairman of the housing and community services committee Coun Richard Leggott. Photo: Boston Standard