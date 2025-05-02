More photos from Boston-area schools in April 2000

By David Seymour
Published 2nd May 2025, 13:16 BST
Updated 2nd May 2025, 13:27 BST
Were you at school in the Boston area 25 years ago?

If so, you may be able to spot a familiar face in this gallery of photographs.

All appeared in the Boston Standard in April 2000.

This is the second gallery we have done for that month, following on from this one here.

Youngsters from Boston Grammar School taking part in a sponsored walk from Kirton Marsh back to the Rowley Road site. Funds from the event - which also involved teachers, governors and parents - went towards school refurbishments. One lucky participant won a mountain bike.

1. Boston Grammar School

Photo: Boston Standard

Kirton Primary School bidding a fond farewell to canteen worker Sylvia Hirst as she retired after 30 years' service. She is pictured receiving presents and a crown of cutlery from some of the pupils.

2. Kirton Primary School

Photo: Contributor

Pupils from Boston's St Nicholas Primary School with departing headteacher John Such. As a leaving present, staff, children and parents bought him a gliding lesson at Crowland Airfield, a penny whistle, and some CDs.

3. St Nicholas Primary School, Boston

Photo: Boston Standard

Sibsey Free School celebrating a 100 per cent pass rate in a St John Ambulance first aid course. Pictured with pupils is Stickney practice nurse Helen Edwards (left) and course tutor Lynne Hoeft.

4. Sibsey Free School

Photo: Boston Standard

