More photos from Boston-area schools in April 2000

If so, you may be able to spot a familiar face in this gallery of photographs.
All appeared in the Boston Standard in April 2000.
This is the second gallery we have done for that month, following on from this one here.
1. Boston Grammar School
Youngsters from Boston Grammar School taking part in a sponsored walk from Kirton Marsh back to the Rowley Road site. Funds from the event - which also involved teachers, governors and parents - went towards school refurbishments. One lucky participant won a mountain bike. Photo: Boston Standard
2. Kirton Primary School
Kirton Primary School bidding a fond farewell to canteen worker Sylvia Hirst as she retired after 30 years' service. She is pictured receiving presents and a crown of cutlery from some of the pupils. Photo: Contributor
3. St Nicholas Primary School, Boston
Pupils from Boston's St Nicholas Primary School with departing headteacher John Such. As a leaving present, staff, children and parents bought him a gliding lesson at Crowland Airfield, a penny whistle, and some CDs. Photo: Boston Standard
4. Sibsey Free School
Sibsey Free School celebrating a 100 per cent pass rate in a St John Ambulance first aid course. Pictured with pupils is Stickney practice nurse Helen Edwards (left) and course tutor Lynne Hoeft. Photo: Boston Standard
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.