The expansion followed several years of planning and nine months of construction work.
To mark the occasion, The Standard published a 20-page supplement about the new-look store, covering also Oldrids’ other shops in the town centre.
The paper took so many photographs for the piece that we have divided them across two galleries.
The view outside Oldrids' main Strait Bargate store, looking towards Market Place. This was about three years before John Adams Way opened in the town and years more before the road was pedestrianised. Photo: Boston Standard
The reverse view, looking towards Wide Bargate. The second floor of the store had a terrace at this point. Photo: Boston Standard
A window display of spring fashions at the time of the launch. Photo: Boston Standard
Oldrids managing director Bob Isaac. Of the second floor, he said: "In some ways it is not so much a new floor as the completion of the building as originally planned. So really we're completing the original plan. We didn't have the money in the Sixties." He added: "We felt we could serve one town better through enlarging the existing unit. With a large store, we can carry the range and depth of merchandise that we feel people want - so this meant extending our existing unit." Photo: Boston Standard
