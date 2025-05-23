FIFTY YEARS AGO: Oldrids opens second floor at Boston store in May 1975 (IN PICTURES) – part one

By David Seymour
Published 23rd May 2025, 09:23 BST
Updated 23rd May 2025, 15:52 BST
Fifty years ago this month, Oldrids opened a second floor at its department store in Strait Bargate, Boston.

The expansion followed several years of planning and nine months of construction work.

To mark the occasion, The Standard published a 20-page supplement about the new-look store, covering also Oldrids’ other shops in the town centre.

The paper took so many photographs for the piece that we have divided them across two galleries.

Here is the first one …

The view outside Oldrids' main Strait Bargate store, looking towards Market Place. This was about three years before John Adams Way opened in the town and years more before the road was pedestrianised.

1. Oldrids launch second floor at Boston store in 1975

The view outside Oldrids' main Strait Bargate store, looking towards Market Place. This was about three years before John Adams Way opened in the town and years more before the road was pedestrianised. Photo: Boston Standard

The reverse view, looking towards Wide Bargate. The second floor of the store had a terrace at this point.

2. Oldrids launch second floor at Boston store in 1975

The reverse view, looking towards Wide Bargate. The second floor of the store had a terrace at this point. Photo: Boston Standard

A window display of spring fashions at the time of the launch.

3. Oldrids launch second floor at Boston store in 1975

A window display of spring fashions at the time of the launch. Photo: Boston Standard

Oldrids managing director Bob Isaac. Of the second floor, he said: "In some ways it is not so much a new floor as the completion of the building as originally planned. So really we're completing the original plan. We didn't have the money in the Sixties." He added: "We felt we could serve one town better through enlarging the existing unit. With a large store, we can carry the range and depth of merchandise that we feel people want - so this meant extending our existing unit."

4. Oldrids launch second floor at Boston store in 1975

Oldrids managing director Bob Isaac. Of the second floor, he said: "In some ways it is not so much a new floor as the completion of the building as originally planned. So really we're completing the original plan. We didn't have the money in the Sixties." He added: "We felt we could serve one town better through enlarging the existing unit. With a large store, we can carry the range and depth of merchandise that we feel people want - so this meant extending our existing unit." Photo: Boston Standard

Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice