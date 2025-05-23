4 . Oldrids launch second floor at Boston store in 1975

Oldrids managing director Bob Isaac. Of the second floor, he said: "In some ways it is not so much a new floor as the completion of the building as originally planned. So really we're completing the original plan. We didn't have the money in the Sixties." He added: "We felt we could serve one town better through enlarging the existing unit. With a large store, we can carry the range and depth of merchandise that we feel people want - so this meant extending our existing unit." Photo: Boston Standard